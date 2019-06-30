fbpx

Pikachu parade & free Pokémon plushies at Sentosa Pokémon carnival from June 15 – 30, 2019

For all the Pokemon fans out there.

Joshua Lee | May 29, 10:57 am

Events

Pokemon fans, this is for you.

For the first time in Asia, you will be able to see all 403 Pokemon gathered together at the Pokemon Carnival in June.

Happening at Sentosa Cove Village, the Pokemon Carnival will have various activities for the young and old.

Redeem a free Pokemon plushie

You can take part in a simple Pokemon Adventure by answering questions about Alolan form Pokemon in an activity booklet.

The answers can be found on Pokemon standees scattered around Sentosa Cove Village.

Complete the booklet and you can redeem a free Pokemon plushie while stocks last.

To get the activity booklet and carnival vouchers, you will need to present a receipt showing any spending in Sentosa in the month of June.

This can come from any retail shops, attractions, hotels as well as food and beverage outlets across Sentosa Island.

Via Sentosa.

Watch a Pikachu Parade

Happening at the Sentosa Cove Village concourse, the Pikachu Parade will also feature dancing Pikachus.

Courtesy of Sentosa.

The parade will last 15 minutes and will take place on June 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28 and 30. It starts at 8.15pm.

On days when the Parade does not take place, guests can also look forward to meet-and-greet sessions with Pikachu at the Pokémon Carnival.

The meet-and-greet sessions take place on June 15, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25 27 and 29, 2019. They start at 7pm and 8.15pm.

Via Sentosa.

Five-metre-tall Pikachu

Carnival-goers can also expect various Pokemon inflatables including a five-metre-tall Pikachu, a Pokemon-themed inflatable slide and a ball pit.

Courtesy of Sentosa.

Sentosa Cove Village will also screen various family-friendly movies under the stars on Saturdays and Sundays between June 15 and June 30 (except June 29).

Via Sentosa.

Getting to Sentosa Cove Village via public transport

If you’re getting to Sentosa Cove Village via public transport:

  1. Enter via taxis and private hire cars and drop off at Sentosa Cove Village.
  2. Take the shuttle bus from HarbourFront Bus Interchange to Sentosa Cove Village. A $2 fare applies, payable by EZ-Link card.
  3. Free shuttle bus between Beach Station and Sentosa Cove Village between 15 June and 30 June 2019, from 5pm. The schedule is as follows:
Beach Station to

Sentosa Cove Village

 5.00 PM 5.30 PM 6.00 PM 6.30 PM
7.00 PM 7.30 PM 8.00 PM 8.30 PM*
Sentosa Cove Village to

Beach Station

 5.15 PM 5.45 PM 6.15 PM 6.45 PM 7.15 PM 7.45 PM
8.15 PM 8.45 PM 9.00 PM 9.15 PM 9.30PM **
*(last shuttle towards Sentosa Cove Village)

**(last shuttle towards Beach Station)

You can find more details about the Pokemon Carnival here.

Pokemon Carnival

Dates: June 15 – June 30, 2019

Time: 5pm – 9pm daily

Venue: Sentosa Cove Village (map)

Admission: Free

Top image courtesy of Sentosa. 

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

