60 plain clothes officers nab 20 e-scooter & e-bicycle riders in Punggol, 11 devices impounded

Some were speeding, some had non-compliant devices, some had unregistered devices, or all of the above.

Mandy How | May 18, 05:34 pm

An enforcement operation was carried out on May 17 night in Punggol against errant users of e-scooters and e-bicycles in a bid to clamp down on those who flout the rules.

A total of 60 plain clothes officers spotted more than 20 offences involving personal mobility devices (PMDs) in just one night.

The officers were from NParks, Singapore Police Force (SPF), and Land Transport Authority (LTA) Active Mobility Enforcement Team, and the covert operation took place in Punggol Town.

Going too fast and overweight devices

In one instance, a PMD rider was caught speeding at 30km/h.

He was also using a PMD weighing nearly 60kg — three times more than the stipulated weight limit — on a public path.

Photo via LTA/Facebook

The speed limit is 10km/h on footpaths and 25km/h on shared paths.

The enforcement officers also found a PMD that exceeded the permitted width of 70cm:

Photo via LTA/Facebook

Unregistered device

This member of the public was caught speeding at 27km/h and riding a non-compliant and unregistered e-bicycle.

According to the post, an offence was also lodged, as the man did not stop when enforcement officers asked him to:

Photo via LTA/Facebook

This group of riders did not display identification and registration marks on their devices:

Photo via LTA/Facebook

This PMD user was caught for using his device on the road, which is not allowed:

Photo via LTA/Facebook

It will be an offence to ride an unregistered PMD  from July 1, 2019.

First-time offenders can be fined up to S$2,000 and/ or face imprisonment of up to three months.

Non-compliant PMDs were impounded on the spot.

Photo via LTA/Facebook

Inspection taking place:

Photo via LTA/Facebook
Photo via LTA/Facebook

The original post has gathered more than 1,100 shares and 500 comments:

Accidents involving PMDs

PMDs pose threats to others, especially pedestrians, on the roads and walkways when used recklessly.

Man gets into spat with e-scooter rider in Orchard after child hurt, lady remains paragon of composure

E-scooter rider on Pasir Ris road beats red light & crashes head on into PMD rider

Stricter measures, such as speed limits and registration requirements have been introduced, but not everyone has been compliant.

Top image via LTA/Facebook

