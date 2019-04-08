Pine Garden launches White Rabbit & milk tea brown sugar BBT cakes from S$4.50

Despite selling old-school goodies, local bakery Pine Garden is impressively quick to jump on trends.

For Mother’s Day, the brand has launched two new cake flavours: White Rabbit and milk tea brown sugar BBT.

Here’s the White Rabbit cake:

You’re getting a vanilla milk cake with milk cream, studded with soft, homemade milk candy chunks.

From the description, however, it seems like the cake isn’t made from the candy itself.

The cake is S$4.50 per slice, S$38 for 500g, and S$58 for 1kg.

The milk tea brown sugar BBT comes at the same price.

It’s a black tea sponge cake layered with milk tea cream and finished off with milk tea syrup.

Sadly, pearls are replaced by brown sugar kanten jelly cubes.

You can see the sliced version in this photo’s top left:

You can order the whole cakes here.

Otherwise, check out the location of their five outlets and kiosks here.

