Pine Garden launches White Rabbit & milk tea brown sugar BBT cakes from S$4.50
Mother's Day specials.
Despite selling old-school goodies, local bakery Pine Garden is impressively quick to jump on trends.
For Mother’s Day, the brand has launched two new cake flavours: White Rabbit and milk tea brown sugar BBT.
Here’s the White Rabbit cake:
You’re getting a vanilla milk cake with milk cream, studded with soft, homemade milk candy chunks.
From the description, however, it seems like the cake isn’t made from the candy itself.
White Rabbit Milk Candy cake???!!! It’s absolutely delicious. . . Fluffy vanilla sponge cake layers with milk cream AND white rabbit candy chunks in between. The cake even comes with an actual white rabbit candy piece, edible rice paper included. You would think this is sugar overkill, but it’s really not at all, just nostalgic creamy milky flavour. . . Also had their black sesame yuzu which somehow marries the intense sesame flavour with zesty Yuzu lemon curd perfectly.
The cake is S$4.50 per slice, S$38 for 500g, and S$58 for 1kg.
The milk tea brown sugar BBT comes at the same price.
It’s a black tea sponge cake layered with milk tea cream and finished off with milk tea syrup.
Sadly, pearls are replaced by brown sugar kanten jelly cubes.
You can see the sliced version in this photo’s top left:
🐇White Rabbit Cake??? Using the classic Shanghai milk candy brand- White Rabbit, The Pine Garden created this special treat especially for this year's Mother's Day!!! The Milk Tea Brown Sugar BBT Cake, and Black Sesame Yuzu Cake are very interesting too! Prices start from $38 for 0.5kg #whiterabbitcandy #whiterabbitcake #mothersday
You can order the whole cakes here.
Otherwise, check out the location of their five outlets and kiosks here.
Top image via Pine Garden/Facebook
