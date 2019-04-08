fbpx

Back
﻿

Pine Garden launches White Rabbit & milk tea brown sugar BBT cakes from S$4.50

Mother's Day specials.

Mandy How | May 11, 11:43 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Despite selling old-school goodies, local bakery Pine Garden is impressively quick to jump on trends.

For Mother’s Day, the brand has launched two new cake flavours: White Rabbit and milk tea brown sugar BBT.

Here’s the White Rabbit cake:

You’re getting a vanilla milk cake with milk cream, studded with soft, homemade milk candy chunks.

From the description, however, it seems like the cake isn’t made from the candy itself.

The cake is S$4.50 per slice, S$38 for 500g, and S$58 for 1kg.

The milk tea brown sugar BBT comes at the same price.

It’s a black tea sponge cake layered with milk tea cream and finished off with milk tea syrup.

Sadly, pearls are replaced by brown sugar kanten jelly cubes.

You can see the sliced version in this photo’s top left:

You can order the whole cakes here.

Otherwise, check out the location of their five outlets and kiosks here.

Top image via Pine Garden/Facebook

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

SDP proposes abolishing Medishield, Medisave & Medifund for single-payer system

A conversion to a single-payer insurance system.

May 11, 11:22 pm

KFC Indonesia sells fried chicken skin as snack, costs S$1.30 per pack

Addictive snack.

May 11, 10:50 pm

American fast food chain Five Guys rumoured to be opening in S'pore end 2019

Woah woah woah.

May 11, 07:00 pm

Pritam Singh clarifies he was on fake news Select Committee, but it did not draft fake news Bill

Setting the record straight.

May 11, 06:36 pm

12-year-old S'pore boy reflects on 'great responsibility' he had as head prefect, strives to help others regardless of future path

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

May 11, 05:48 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close