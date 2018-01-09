Famous Teochew meat puffs & king oyster mushrooms at Bukit Batok Pasar malam till May 29, 2019

If you’re a fellow Westie who loves pasar malam food, you’ll be pleased to learn that there is an ongoing bazaar next to Bukit Batok MRT station from now till May 29, 2019.

With a mix of local favourites and overseas creations, here are some stalls to look out for:

1. Teochew meat puffs

Undoubtedly the highlight of this food fair, these Teochew meat puffs by the Hoo family are a traditional local delicacy.

There are five variations: oyster-pork, prawn-pork, octopus-pork, crabstick-pork, scallop-pork, and vegetable.

Prices range from S$1.80 for a vegetable puff to S$3.50 for a scallop-pork puff.

These meat puffs are so popular that long, snaking queues have been spotted:

Past reviews of the meat puffs have also been overwhelmingly positive, with waiting times for these meat puffs going up to a few hours long:

2. Taiwanese king oyster mushrooms

Craving king oyster mushrooms from Taiwan’s Xi Men Ding?

Now you can enjoy them here in 8 different flavours, including wasabi, spicy “qi wei”, ori pepper, lemon, seaweed, black pepper, curry and rose salt:

3. KECha’s brown sugar milk and brown sugar milk tea

Taiwan’s famous brown sugar milk and brown sugar milk tea are all-time favourites here in Singapore.

Get your brown sugar fix with these 5 flavours: Taiwan brown sugar milk, Taiwan brown sugar milk tea, brown sugar red bean milk tea, brown sugar taro milk tea and Taiwan classic earl grey milk tea:

These drinks are also available in limited edition bear-shaped bottles that will make for IG-worthy photos:

4. Kindee Thai

Kindee Thai serves a large offering of rice and noodle dishes, salads and soups, as well as desserts and beverages. Based on past reviews, here’s what you can try:

You can check out KindeeSG here.

5. Chub Tutu’s Tutu kueh

Chub Tutu is a local business that specialises in different flavoured tutu-kuehs.

Amongst the flavours offered at this fair are coconut, peanut, red bean, chocolate, rainbow, gula melaka and plain:

Here are more photos from those who have tried them before:

You can check out Chub Tutu here.

Location: In between Bukit Batok MRT station and West Mall

Address: West Mall, 1 Bukit Batok Central Link, Singapore 658713

Date: May 16 – May 29, 2019

Time: 11am – 11pm daily

Top image courtesy of Melanie Lim