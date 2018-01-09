Famous Teochew meat puffs & king oyster mushrooms at Bukit Batok Pasar malam till May 29, 2019
Looks good.
If you’re a fellow Westie who loves pasar malam food, you’ll be pleased to learn that there is an ongoing bazaar next to Bukit Batok MRT station from now till May 29, 2019.
With a mix of local favourites and overseas creations, here are some stalls to look out for:
1. Teochew meat puffs
Undoubtedly the highlight of this food fair, these Teochew meat puffs by the Hoo family are a traditional local delicacy.
There are five variations: oyster-pork, prawn-pork, octopus-pork, crabstick-pork, scallop-pork, and vegetable.
Prices range from S$1.80 for a vegetable puff to S$3.50 for a scallop-pork puff.
These meat puffs are so popular that long, snaking queues have been spotted:
Past reviews of the meat puffs have also been overwhelmingly positive, with waiting times for these meat puffs going up to a few hours long:
Can you believe it? I queued an hour for these Teochew Meat Puff 🤤 It's surprisingly filling… I wonder if my plan to grill my fish fillet will go to nought 🤔 . . #teochewmeatpuff #traditionalfood #authentic #streetfood #meatpuff #somuchfilling #foodgram #instafood #foodpornsg #foodporn
Fuzhou Oyster Cake @ Teochew Meat Puff 潮州香饼, Bukit Panjang MRT [Hillion Mall] Food Fair. I spent two hours in the queue to get my hands on this piping hot oyster cake a.k.a. UFO [that’s how I termed it when I was a kid & even till this day], freshly made and deep-fried on the spot. Check out the overflowing abundance fillings [e.g. minced pork, chopped parsley & 2 fresh oysters] in the puff! 😲 #burpple #burpplesg #stfoodtrending #sgfood #sgeats #foodsg #wheretoeatsg #whattoeatsg #teochewmeatpuff
2. Taiwanese king oyster mushrooms
Craving king oyster mushrooms from Taiwan’s Xi Men Ding?
Now you can enjoy them here in 8 different flavours, including wasabi, spicy “qi wei”, ori pepper, lemon, seaweed, black pepper, curry and rose salt:
3. KECha’s brown sugar milk and brown sugar milk tea
Taiwan’s famous brown sugar milk and brown sugar milk tea are all-time favourites here in Singapore.
Get your brown sugar fix with these 5 flavours: Taiwan brown sugar milk, Taiwan brown sugar milk tea, brown sugar red bean milk tea, brown sugar taro milk tea and Taiwan classic earl grey milk tea:
These drinks are also available in limited edition bear-shaped bottles that will make for IG-worthy photos:
4. Kindee Thai
Kindee Thai serves a large offering of rice and noodle dishes, salads and soups, as well as desserts and beverages. Based on past reviews, here’s what you can try:
YAY TO FINALLY GETTING MY KINDEE THAI FOOD FIX! Fav papaya salad but sadly they no longer have the crab one:((((( but yay to the owner giving us more Pork Skewers and sausage!!! 🤭😋😋😋😋 (side note i miss those days where their queue were short but hey its good too since its getting longer, it shows how good their food is!!)🤭😂😋
You can check out KindeeSG here.
5. Chub Tutu’s Tutu kueh
Chub Tutu is a local business that specialises in different flavoured tutu-kuehs.
Amongst the flavours offered at this fair are coconut, peanut, red bean, chocolate, rainbow, gula melaka and plain:
Here are more photos from those who have tried them before:
🤡 🎪 🎠 💛 . Kueh Tutu – nice childhood snack I still love most, uniquely 🇸🇬 💜 . . #chubtutusg #kuehtutu #childhoodsnack #oldschool #snack #food #sgfoodies #foodies #foodiegram #foodpic #foodporn #instafood #instagood #onthetable #feedfeed #sgeats #sgig #igfood #igsg #coconut #redbean #foodphotography #lizangelicious_2019
You can check out Chub Tutu here.
Location: In between Bukit Batok MRT station and West Mall
Address: West Mall, 1 Bukit Batok Central Link, Singapore 658713
Date: May 16 – May 29, 2019
Time: 11am – 11pm daily
Top image courtesy of Melanie Lim
