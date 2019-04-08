fbpx

Back
﻿

Optical chain Owndays having 50% off at Century Square atrium sale now until May 14, 2019

Wow.

Mandy How | May 8, 06:22 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

If you need to get new spectacles, here’s a good opportunity.

Japanese optical chain Owndays is having a 50 per cent sale at Century Square’s atrium.

This is according to Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale:

Here’s a look at the products available, as uploaded in the Facebook post:

Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook

The above product, for example, usually costs S$98 for both frame and lenses. After the discount, the price will be S$49.

Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook

There appear to be a wide variety of frames:

Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook

The Facebook post added that all spectacles will come with prescribed lenses.

However, items sold will not be covered by the OWNDAYS Customer Guarantees warranty programme.

Here are the rest of the terms and conditions.

Address:
2 Tampines Central 5, Singapore 529509

Top image via Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Photographer captures dramatic lightning shot during thunderstorm at 4am along Thomson Road

Thor having a party up there.

May 8, 06:11 pm

682 summons issued for pigeon feeding offences in S'pore in last 3 years

Those caught feeding pigeons can be fined up to S$500.

May 8, 05:12 pm

All 6 Springleaf Prata Place outlets giving free 4 kosong pratas to celebrate Liverpool 4-0 win till day ends

One-upmanship.

May 8, 04:43 pm

If you are thinking of going on a holiday, here’s how to cash out another S$92 to spend

Free money.

May 8, 04:42 pm

SingPost postman crams parcel into letter box in Jalan Bahagia, supervisor apologises to resident

The parcel was squeezed in so tight, it took several attempts to remove it.

May 8, 04:24 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close