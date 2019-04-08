Optical chain Owndays having 50% off at Century Square atrium sale now until May 14, 2019

If you need to get new spectacles, here’s a good opportunity.

Japanese optical chain Owndays is having a 50 per cent sale at Century Square’s atrium.

This is according to Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale:

Here’s a look at the products available, as uploaded in the Facebook post:

The above product, for example, usually costs S$98 for both frame and lenses. After the discount, the price will be S$49.

There appear to be a wide variety of frames:

The Facebook post added that all spectacles will come with prescribed lenses.

However, items sold will not be covered by the OWNDAYS Customer Guarantees warranty programme.

Here are the rest of the terms and conditions.

Address:

2 Tampines Central 5, Singapore 529509

