fbpx

Back
﻿

Pearl Bank Apartments to be demolished to make way for One Pearl Bank condo

It will be ready by 2023.

Joshua Lee | May 14, 11:36 am

Events

Upsurge

Pearl Bank Apartments as we know it will be demolished to make way for a modern redevelopment called One Pearl Bank.

This was announced by CapitaLand on May 14.

The property developer also unveiled the design of One Pearl Bank, showing two “gently curving” 39-storey towers linked at the roof by sky bridges.

The entire 178-metre tall development is perched on Pearl’s Hill, making it the tallest residential development in the Outram-Chinatown district.

According to CapitaLand, you will be able to see the Central Business District all the way to Sentosa from One Pearl Bank.

Courtesy of CapitaLand.

It will house 774 units, which will be a mix of apartment types from studio apartments to penthouses.

The smallest unit is approximately 430 square feet or 40 square metres (the average size of a 2-room HDB flat), while the largest will be about 2,800 square feet or 260 square metres (about the size of two HDB executive flats).

One Pearl Bank will also feature 18 sky allotment gardens that house close to 200 plots for growing vegetables, herbs and fruits.

These sky allotment gardens are distributed vertically throughout the two towers — making it the world’s first vertical sky allotment gardens.

There will also be two roof gardens on the sky bridges connecting the two towers.

A sky allotment garden. Courtesy of CapitaLand.

One Pearl Bank is scheduled for completion in 2023.

It will be served via the Outram Park MRT station, which by then, will be the interchange for three lines — the East-West Line, the North-East Line, and the Thomson-East Coast Line.

One Pearl Bank was designed by the London-based Serie Architects and Singapore-based Multiply Architects.

Top images via Colliers International and CapitaLand

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

US company turns the ashes of your beloved pets into beautiful works of glass art you can keep forever

Forever there.

May 14, 11:20 am

S'pore children overweight at 7 years old likely to become obese adults: NHG report

Oh no.

May 14, 10:18 am

5-year-old boy's slipper caught in Jewel Changi Airport level 1 escalator

Never stand near the edge of the escalator.

May 14, 01:40 am

Singapore Taekwondo Federation's fall from grace, explained

It all started in September 2018.

May 13, 11:58 pm

More metal bands scheduled to play in S'pore in 2019 added to ban Watain petition by its creator

Petition called for people to contact the authorities to voice their disapproval.

May 13, 11:20 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close