Pearl Bank Apartments to be demolished to make way for One Pearl Bank condo

Pearl Bank Apartments as we know it will be demolished to make way for a modern redevelopment called One Pearl Bank.

Advertisement

This was announced by CapitaLand on May 14.

The property developer also unveiled the design of One Pearl Bank, showing two “gently curving” 39-storey towers linked at the roof by sky bridges.

The entire 178-metre tall development is perched on Pearl’s Hill, making it the tallest residential development in the Outram-Chinatown district.

According to CapitaLand, you will be able to see the Central Business District all the way to Sentosa from One Pearl Bank.

It will house 774 units, which will be a mix of apartment types from studio apartments to penthouses.

The smallest unit is approximately 430 square feet or 40 square metres (the average size of a 2-room HDB flat), while the largest will be about 2,800 square feet or 260 square metres (about the size of two HDB executive flats).

Advertisement

One Pearl Bank will also feature 18 sky allotment gardens that house close to 200 plots for growing vegetables, herbs and fruits.

These sky allotment gardens are distributed vertically throughout the two towers — making it the world’s first vertical sky allotment gardens.

There will also be two roof gardens on the sky bridges connecting the two towers.

One Pearl Bank is scheduled for completion in 2023.

It will be served via the Outram Park MRT station, which by then, will be the interchange for three lines — the East-West Line, the North-East Line, and the Thomson-East Coast Line.

One Pearl Bank was designed by the London-based Serie Architects and Singapore-based Multiply Architects.

Advertisement

Top images via Colliers International and CapitaLand