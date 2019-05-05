fbpx

Incredible omelette-making robot at S’pore hotel goes ridiculously viral worldwide

Need one at home too.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 30, 12:21 pm

Simple omelette-making robot chefs have been wowing the heck out of tourists to Singapore.

Robot chef in Studio M Hotel impressed tech journalist

One such robot chef appeared to have impressed a visiting tech journalist from India, Ankit.

So much so that he recorded the whole omelette-making process down and uploaded the video with his commentary on May 5, 2019.

The video went super viral and has garnered more than 29 million views in less than a month.

In the video, the robot took just two minutes to cook up a perfect omelette of a nice golden brown colour.

You can select the ingredients you want to go with the egg and the robot will do the rest.

Besides egg omelettes, the robot also serves sunny-side up eggs.

Here’s the video:

Here’s what he said in the video:

“Some capsicum, some onions, some ham.

Yes, a little more ham.

Yes, perfect!

That happens and we press the omelette button.

And, here comes the oil, that’s the process.

Universal robots (from) Denmark on a Philips induction cooktop.

Step 1, oil. Step 2, condiments, wowww lovely.

Hey wait there’s still some ham in there (referring to the strainer).

Okay alright, step 2… Oh it’s got like the egg mixture right there.

It’s gonna fill up a little of the egg mixture, put that right in…okay…this is absolutely mind-blowing.

Robotic arm that makes your omelettes and sunny-side ups right here at Studio M Hotel in Singapore

Cook cook cook.

Simmer simmer simmer.

Oh no way, it’s even got a spatula.

Lovely.. lovely…

It does take some human help to replenish the eggs I think but the cooking bit is done by the robot.

I mean in a country like India you don’t really need this because we have so many people to make stuff but in Europe or the U.S. when there aren’t as many people, I think this totally makes sense.

Alright…Whoaaa did you see the flip? that flip was perfect!

And so is the temperature, look at that nice golden brown.

My God…that’s it. I want one of this at home, it’s too much work to get up in the morning and make breakfast.

Plating time, no wayyyyy..thank you robot! this is awesome!

Yummy time.”

Not the first time

The impressive robot chef is actually the Autonomous Service Chef Robot (AUSCA) which was launched in November 2017.

Earlier this year, one Singaporean uncle was also super impressed by it.

You can watch that here:

Top photo collage from screenshots of Gadgetwala Ankit Vengurlekar’s video

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

