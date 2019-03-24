Ang Mo Kio cafe specialises in chocolate desserts, including hot chocolate with chocolate shavings
Cafes are a dime a dozen in Singapore.
But what sets Obsessive Chocolat Desire cafe apart from the competition is their specialisation in all things chocolate.
Five levels of chocolate ice cream
The main draw of the cafe is their extensive range of chocolate flavours, as the cafe actually sources for cacao from all around the world.
A single scoop of ice cream retails at a standard price of S$3.60 while a double scoop goes for S$7.
Customers can choose from a range of white chocolate to 85 per cent Africa Dark chocolate.
There are a total of five chocolate levels.
Additionally, the owners of the cafe hand-make their own ice cream cones, which sells for S$1 each:
Hi Dark Chocolate Ice cream! Yum yum!! 😋😋 – My favourite Chocolate is Dark Chocolate. The more bitter the better! 😊 – This one from the OCD Cafe at Ang Mo Kio hits all the right spots !
If you like your ice cream with waffles, Original and Sesame flavours are available at just S$4 each.
@ocd_cafe Obsessive Chocolat Desire seeeks to captivate you with toothsome flavours such as Mao Shan Wang Durian, Lychee Raspberry, Yuzu and Avocado Gula Melaka as well as their five choices of chocolate ice cream from different origins: Madagascar 33% Milk, Ecuador 40% Milk, Belgium Dark 60%, Brazil 72% Dark, Africa 85% Dark. The percentage refers to the amount of cacao in the chocolate bar used in making the ice cream . Have them with a homemade cone, waffles that you can select from flavours such as Original, Chocolate and Sesame or the incredibly rich Gateau Au Chocolat Cake. Pick the White Choc, Dark Choc or Triple Choc to dip in their Signature Hot Chocolat or go for the comforting French Tea with options like Almond Green Tea and Aqua Exotica . 🏣 529 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 01-2353, Singapore 560529 . 🕚Opening Hours: Monday to Thursday: 12.00pm to 10.00pm Friday to Saturday: 12.00pm to 1.00am Sunday: 2.00pm to 10.00pm Eve of PH: 12.00pm to 1.00am . 💲Cost: Single Scoop $3.60 Double Scoop $7.00 +Homemade Cone $1.00 +Waffle $4.00 +Gateau Au Chocolat Cake $5.00 Signature Hot Chocolat $5.00/$6.00 French Tea $5.00
Sesame Waffles with Signature Ecuador Milk 40% and Signature Belgium Dark 60% From Obsessive Chocolat Desire, which had since taken over the former premises of the now-defunct branch of Twenty Grammes at Blk 529 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10. The concept reminds us of The Dark Gallery, serving up chocolate-based desserts as a focus featuring chocolate from different origins. While the waffle wafts of buttermilk fragrance and is plush and crisp at the same time, the Sesame provides more of a visual effect for aesthetics rather than carrying a distinct flavour for the waffles. The focus here is no doubt on the two scoops of ice-cream; both being rich without being jelak nor heaty, the Ecuador carries more sweetness (though still being pretty balanced) , whilst being smooth and creamy from the inclusion of milk. In retrospect, the Belgium would hit those who love their dark chocolate; a distinct note of bittersweet that is absolutely elegant and intense — pretty indulgent. Thought the drizzling of strawberry sauce on the side to be a little redundant; somewhat ruins the chocolate-y mix of flavours — perhaps could be improved if replaced by maple syrup. Non-chooclate loving folks would also be glad that they do serve other flavours as well, though I would probably stick to the chocolate-based ones; after all, that seems to be their focus given the shop's name.
Apart from chocolate, the cafe also has other ice cream flavours such as vanilla, durian, and salted caramel almond.
Signature hot chocolate
A standout fave would perhaps be the Signature Hot Chocolat (S$5), a drink that is made from three different chocolates and topped with three different chocolate shavings:
@ocd_cafe 是在宏茂桥 邻里新开的冰淇淋店 在这里你可以品尝到含有不同巧克力成份的雪糕， 浓郁的热巧克力饮料和茶☕ 🍨🍨🍨🍨🍨🍨🍨🍨🍨🍨🍨🍨🍨 . 🏣 529 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 01-2353, Singapore 560529 . 🕚Opening Hours: Monday to Thursday: 12.00pm to 10.00pm Friday to Saturday: 12.00pm to 1.00am Sunday: 2.00pm to 10.00pm Eve of PH: 12.00pm to 1.00am . 💲Cost: Single Scoop $3.60 Double Scoop $7.00 +Homemade Cone $1.00 +Gateau Au Chocolat Cake $5.00 Signature Hot Chocolat $5.00/$6.00 French Tea $5.00
They also have the Gateau au Chocolat Cake (S$5), made in only two batches per day:
Cheers to a long weekend, featuring awesome desserts from @OCD_Cafe! ・ Here are the list of desserts tasted: ⌯ Gateau au Chocolate Cake with Avocado Gula Melaka [S$8.00] ⌯ Madagascar 33% Milk with (Original/Chocolate/Sesame) Waffle [S$7.60] ⌯ French White Chocolate with (Original/Chocolate/Sesame) Waffle [S$7.60] ⌯Ice Cream Single Scoop with Homemade Cone [S$4.60] ⌯ Mao Shan Wang Sorbet ⌯ OCD Yuzu ⌯ Lychee Raspberry ⌯ OCD Signature 85% African Dark ⌯ Signature 72% Brazil Dark Drinks: ⌯ Signature Hot Chocolat (Triple Choc) [S$6.00] ⌯ Signature Hot Chocolat (White & Dark) [S$5.00] ⌯ French Tea [$5.00] @KusmiTea_Singapore Aqua Exotica | BB Detox ⌯ Nitro Cold Brew Coffee [$5.00] ・ The item that stood out to me most has got to be Gateau au Chocolate Cake with Avocado Gula Melaka as not many places offer such combination. The cake (tastes like brownie) is soft, dense, chocolatey and goes really well with the awesome creamy Avocado ice cream🥑 I'm so coming back for this as well as their other ice creams♥︎
Address: 529 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, #01-2353, Singapore 560529
Opening Hours:
Monday – Thursday, 12pm – 10pm
Friday, Saturday, 12pm – 1am
Sunday, 2pm – 10pm
