Ang Mo Kio cafe specialises in chocolate desserts, including hot chocolate with chocolate shavings

Cafes are a dime a dozen in Singapore.

But what sets Obsessive Chocolat Desire cafe apart from the competition is their specialisation in all things chocolate.

Five levels of chocolate ice cream

The main draw of the cafe is their extensive range of chocolate flavours, as the cafe actually sources for cacao from all around the world.

A single scoop of ice cream retails at a standard price of S$3.60 while a double scoop goes for S$7.

Customers can choose from a range of white chocolate to 85 per cent Africa Dark chocolate.

There are a total of five chocolate levels.

Additionally, the owners of the cafe hand-make their own ice cream cones, which sells for S$1 each:

If you like your ice cream with waffles, Original and Sesame flavours are available at just S$4 each.

Apart from chocolate, the cafe also has other ice cream flavours such as vanilla, durian, and salted caramel almond.

Signature hot chocolate

A standout fave would perhaps be the Signature Hot Chocolat (S$5), a drink that is made from three different chocolates and topped with three different chocolate shavings:

They also have the Gateau au Chocolat Cake (S$5), made in only two batches per day:

Address: 529 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, #01-2353, Singapore 560529

Opening Hours:

Monday – Thursday, 12pm – 10pm

Friday, Saturday, 12pm – 1am

Sunday, 2pm – 10pm

Top image via OCD Cafe/Instagram