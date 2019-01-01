S’pore Red Cross seeks donors to replenish O+ blood stock

The Singapore Red Cross has put out a call for blood donors to replenish its stock of O+ blood.

Advertisement

In a Facebook post on May 21, the Singapore Red Cross urged suitable donors to donate blood during the week because its current O+ blood stock is very low.

Advertisement

Can you donate blood?

If you’re generally in good health, you will need to meet the following criteria if you wish to donate blood:

Be between 16 and 60 years old

Weigh at least 45 kg

Have a haemoglobin level of at least 12.5 g/dl (Male donor is 13.0 g/dl)

Not have had any symptoms of infection for at least one week e.g. sore throat, cough, runny nose, diarrhoea

Not have had a fever in the last three weeks

If you take certain medications and vaccinations, you will need to postpone your blood donation.

Here’s a list of conditions to look out for.

You cannot donate blood if you:

have a major illness had surgery are pregnant are on your period recently travelled to an area with a risk of insect-borne or animal-borne infections

Advertisement

If you meet the criteria above and wish to donate blood, you can make an appointment here or call 6220 0183 if you’re worried about submitting your information online.

Who your blood benefits

O+ blood is compatible with the following blood types: O+, AB+, A+, and B+.

However, O+ blood recipients can only receive from O+ and O- donors.

Here’s a nifty guide on blood type compatibility:

Top images via Techzim and Singapore Red Cross.