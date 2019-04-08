fbpx

NUS student arrested after allegedly filming female student in NUS hostel bathroom

Footage of the suspect was captured using a surveillance camera installed just a day before.

Kayla Wong | May 12, 01:45 pm

A National University of Singapore (NUS) student was arrested on Saturday, May 11, for allegedly filming a female student in a bathroom at Raffles Hall.

Suspect under investigation

According to The Straits Times (ST) on May 11, a call was made to the police for assistance at around 8:10am on Saturday.

A police report was made, and a 26-year-old suspect was arrested by the police for criminal trespass.

He is also under investigation for insulting the modesty of a woman.

An NUS spokesperson said that NUS is “working closely with the police in their investigations, and will take the necessary disciplinary actions”.

In the meantime, NUS is also providing the victim with “dedicated support and assistance”.

Safety advisory sent to NUS students

A safety advisory was supposedly sent to all NUS students on Saturday evening, May 11.

An Instagram user @judeetan, who claimed to be an NUS student, shared what she claimed to be a copy of the advisory on her Instagram page.

You can see the post below:

TNP writer SM Ong also shared what appeared to be a copy of the advisory on his website.

The text of that advisory is identical to the one shared in the Instagram post.

Enhanced security on NUS campuses

The safety advisory sent by NUS also reiterated the safety measures put in place after recent cases of voyeurism taking place on campus.

It said that since April, NUS has been “enhancing security” on their campuses through “enhanced CCTV coverage, secure shower cubicles, restroom locks and increased patrols by campus security officers”.

In fact, NUS stated that it was one of the newly installed CCTV cameras at Raffles Hall that allowed NUS to capture footage of the suspect.

According to ST, the camera was installed just a day before.

NUS further urged all students and staff members to remain vigilant, and to immediately report any suspicious activity to the Office of Campus Security.

Just after Monica Baey / Nicholas Lim incident

This latest voyeurism case comes after 23-year-old NUS student Monica Baey brought attention to the prevalence of the issue by revealing that she was illegally filmed while showering in a hostel toilet by a fellow student, Nicholas Lim.

Two days after Baey shared her story on April 18, another voyeurism case took place at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

Top image via H N Mok/Google Maps

