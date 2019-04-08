NUS review committee on sexual misconduct to submit full recommendations by mid-June 2019

You might recall that in the wake of the Monica Baey shower filming case, the National University of Singapore (NUS) set up a review committee to look into how the school can better deal with sexual offences.

Here’s a timeline to help you recap what happened thus far:

You might also recall that town hall was held roughly a week later on April 25, but students were unhappy about how the panel deferred questions to the then-to-be-convened review committee instead of answering them directly.

The review committee finally had its first meeting five days after the town hall on Tuesday, April 30.

On May 1, Kay Kuok, its chairman, sent an email to NUS alumni to share updates from it.

Who’s on the review committee?

The review committee was announced to have representation from the NUS Board of Trustees; hence it was chaired by Kuok, who has been a member of the board since 2008.

Other members of this committee include

Board of Trustees member Ng Wai King,

NUS President Tan Eng Chye,

SMU President Lily Kong (who was previously NUS Vice-Provost) as well as

Ambassador-at-large Chan Heng Chee.

Responding to calls for student representation on the committee, Kuok confirmed there are three students on it —

a graduate fellow from Tembusu College ( Murni Marisa Bte Mahat),

Deputy Student Life Secretary of NUS Student Union (Richard Wang), and

Tay Pei Ling, President of King Edward VII Hall’s Junior Common Room Committee.

There are a total of eight members on this committee, of whom five are ladies.

Full recommendations by mid-June

In the coming weeks, Kuok, on behalf of the committee, promises to conduct a “comprehensive review” and “a transparent and consultative process” to gather feedback from the NUS community.

Some of the areas that the committee will be discussing include disciplinary process, particularly the sanctions framework, victim support framework and rehabilitation support for offenders, security of the campus and how to educate students and staff on consent and respect to protect themselves.

Here’s the list of their terms of reference:

Review the disciplinary process, particularly the sanctions framework

Address gaps in the victim support framework and rehabilitation support for offenders

Study the adequacy of NUS campus security and infrastructure

Review NUS’ efforts to better educate all students and faculty on consent and respect to protect themselves and one another

Recommend changes to existing processes and frameworks that are fair and firm

Kuok also added in her email that the physical security in halls and residences across NUS campuses has been enhanced, and the Provost will provide detailed updates “in the coming days”.

The committee will also ensure that the recommendations are fair and firm, adds Kuok.

Kuok writes further that there will be more updates in the pipeline, and that her committee will share recommendations for NUS alumni consultation by mid-May and the full version by mid-June, 2019.

You can read her full email here:

Top photo from NUS Facebook page