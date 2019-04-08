NUS implements anti-pervert measures following Monica Baey hullabaloo

The National University of Singapore (NUS) is taking the fight to perverts by upping campus security.

Advertisement

A raft of measures is being put in place by the university.

This was after undergraduate Monica Baey, 23, revealed in Instagram posts that she was illegally filmed while showering in a hostel toilet by fellow student Nicholas Lim, who is also 23.

Details of anti-pervert measures

NUS’ senior deputy president and provost Ho Teck Hua said in an internal circular to students sent out on Friday, May 3 that the school is working “expeditiously” to safeguard the well-being of students.

Details have been reported by Today and The Straits Times.

Advertisement

Measures

These measures include:

• Installing at least 300 new cameras by the end of June 2019.

• Upgrading more than 860 shower cubicles in phases from now until early October 2019.

• This includes covering gaps in shower cubicles.

• Introducing roving security patrols.

• Installing new electronic locks at the entrances of restrooms in hostels that require residents to tap on them with transponders used to open room doors and hostel gates.

• Allowing residents access only the restrooms of their gender, Today said.

• Completing the installation of the locks by end-June.

No mention was made as to what would happen to gender non-binary students, or those who identify as being gender-fluid.

Advertisement

Victim support system

The university has also started a review of its disciplinary framework and victim support system.

On Friday, Ho and NUS’ president Tan Eng Chye held the first engagement session with students on the review, which will carry on through mid-June.

Ho said details of a new Victim Care Unit to be launched in the new academic year in August are being finalised.

It will give victims a one-stop place to report incidents and get help.

A new course on respect and consent will also be delivered to all students, faculty and staff from August.

Previously: