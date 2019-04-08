Former NMP Calvin Cheng: NTUC has to be independent of PAP

Heng Swee Keat delivered his maiden speech as Deputy Prime Minister at the May Day Rally on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

In his speech, Heng emphasised the “close symbiotic relationship” between the National Trade Union Congress (NTUC) and the People’s Action Party (PAP) and pledged to continue it into the fourth generation of PAP leadership.

This close relationship often results in political office-holders holding leadership positions in the NTUC Central Committee.

For example, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Ng Chee Meng is the Secretary-General of NTUC. Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry, is the Deputy Sec-Gen of NTUC.

This is also why NTUC members usually shout “Majulah NTUC! Majulah PAP!” at their rallies.

These close ties may be the result of how Singapore espouses a tripartite model of cooperative relationship between the government, employers, and the trade union (which represents the interests of workers).

Time for NTUC to cut its umbilical cord with the PAP

In response to Heng’s speech, former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) and former Young PAP member Calvin Cheng suggested that it is time for NTUC to “cut its umbilical cord with the PAP”.

Cheng explained how NTUC and PAP came together because of a “shared and fraught history”.

History of relationship

Back in the 1961, an overwhelming left-wing majority of the PAP defected to form Barisan Socialis.

Concurrently, the union association — then called Singapore Trade Union Congress (STUC) — also split into two factions: Singapore Association of Trade Unions (SATU) with 82 unions, and the NTUC with only 27 unions.

SATU allied with Barisan Socialis, while NTUC backed PAP.

SATU eventually collapsed in 1963 after Barisan Socialis leaders were detained in Operation Coldstore.

PAP and NTUC prevailed.

NTUC the strongest union these days

Fast forward to the present, NTUC has become the strongest and, for many, the only union association in Singapore that workers have access to.

However, given its strong ties to the current government, Cheng said that NTUC has to be mindful to remain pro-Singapore and be willing to work with any party that is elected by the people if and when the time comes.

NTUC can no longer be an “alternate centre of power” for the PAP anymore, said Cheng.

And instead of continuing this “close symbiotic relationship” with the ruling party, Cheng concluded that perhaps it is time to “cut its umbilical cord with the PAP”.

You can read the full Op-Ed from Cheng here:

Top photo collage from NTUC and Calvin Cheng’s Facebook