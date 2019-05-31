fbpx

Back
﻿

35% off 2 Häagen-Dazs tubs at NTUC Fairprice until June 5, 2019

Great for ice cream fans.

Joshua Lee | May 31, 12:09 pm

Events

Upsurge

Whether you consume Häagen-Dazs on a regular basis or simply enjoy the occasional nibble, this discount is for you.

NTUC Fairprice is offering two Häagen-Dazs ice cream tubs for S$18.85.

Two tubs of Häagen-Dazs ice cream usually cost S$29 so you’re getting a 35 per cent discount.

Via NTUC Fairprice.

This promotion is also available on the Fairprice website.

Flavours include Mango and Raspberry, Rum and Raisin, Macadamia Nut, Salted Caramel, Matcha Green Tea and more.

 

Top photo via Fairprice.com

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Rock band U2 to play S'pore concert for the first time in end 2019

Coming to the city of blinding lights.

May 31, 11:56 am

JJ Lin illegally parks Ferrari while waiting for parking spot

"Paparazzi lai liao!"

May 31, 11:51 am

2nd A&W outlet opening in S'pore at AMK Hub in July 2019

Woohoo.

May 31, 09:31 am

Dead female otter spotted by roadside near Yishun Dam

RIP.

May 31, 12:25 am

Debate between US Fox News & China CGTN anchors on US-China trade war, explained

A rare chance for China's position on trade war to be explained on Fox News.

May 30, 11:19 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close