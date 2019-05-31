35% off 2 Häagen-Dazs tubs at NTUC Fairprice until June 5, 2019

Whether you consume Häagen-Dazs on a regular basis or simply enjoy the occasional nibble, this discount is for you.

NTUC Fairprice is offering two Häagen-Dazs ice cream tubs for S$18.85.

Two tubs of Häagen-Dazs ice cream usually cost S$29 so you’re getting a 35 per cent discount.

This promotion is also available on the Fairprice website.

Flavours include Mango and Raspberry, Rum and Raisin, Macadamia Nut, Salted Caramel, Matcha Green Tea and more.

Top photo via Fairprice.com