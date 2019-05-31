35% off 2 Häagen-Dazs tubs at NTUC Fairprice until June 5, 2019
Whether you consume Häagen-Dazs on a regular basis or simply enjoy the occasional nibble, this discount is for you.
NTUC Fairprice is offering two Häagen-Dazs ice cream tubs for S$18.85.
Two tubs of Häagen-Dazs ice cream usually cost S$29 so you’re getting a 35 per cent discount.
This promotion is also available on the Fairprice website.
Flavours include Mango and Raspberry, Rum and Raisin, Macadamia Nut, Salted Caramel, Matcha Green Tea and more.
