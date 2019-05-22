fbpx

Back
﻿

North Korean women & girls sold into sex slavery in China says report

Females between the ages of 12 and 29 are being coerced, sold, and abducted.

Andrew Koay | May 22, 12:25 pm

Events

Upsurge

Thousands of North Korean women and girls are being coerced, sold, and abducted into the sex slavery in China, according to the Korea Future Initiative (KFI).

A new report by the London-based rights group investigates the plight of North Korean’s who are trafficked into China and includes first-hand accounts from victims.

The report said that the trade generated at least US$105 million (S$145 million) a year in profits for the Chinese underworld.

How it happens

The report also detailed that 84 percent of victims were coerced, sold, or abducted within China, while others were victims of Chinese brokers with networks within North Korea.

Victims are approached by traffickers who may offer “food, clothing, support, or the chance of onward journeys to South Korea”.

“Unable to differentiate between friend and foe, many unwittingly accept the dishonest offers of human traffickers,” says the report.

A victim detailed how she and her sister were tricked into becoming prostitutes:

“Our mother [who had already escaped to South Korea] arranged for my sister and I to escape (…) We were driven to Changchun [China], then a new broker drove us to Shenyang [China]. He stopped outside an apartment and told us we would resume our journey in the night. I may sound ignorant, but I had no idea that I was being sold (…) We were forced to become prostitutes in a building behind a factory.”

What happens to them

According to the report, victims are “overwhelming female” and between the ages of 12 and 29.

Once forced into the sex-trade they are:

  • “Prostituted for as little as RMB30” (US$4, S$5.51)
  • “Sold as wives for just RMB1000” (US$146, S$201.20)
  • “Trafficked into cybersex dens for exploitation by a global online audience”

As the Chinese government has in place an agreement to repatriate North Koreans, the women often feel trapped in the sex trade.

Repatriated North Koreans are known to face torture.

One woman told KFI:

“When the [Chinese] police asked for my documentation, I cried and told them I was North Korean. I begged them to allow me to travel to Thailand [where North Koreans can claim asylum]. They arrested me and took me to the [security bureau]. I was there for 10 hours and no one asked me any questions. They put me in their car and drove me to the countryside (…) I was sold to a marriage broker.”

KFI’s report was compiled over two years of research, which included interviews and discussions with over 45 survivors and rescuers.

The full report can be read here.

Top images via Leihan Flickr

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Haidilao hotpot allegedly 'explodes' in waitress' face as she was scooping out customer's lighter

Haidilao is known for their customer service.

May 22, 11:42 am

M1 fibre network service down in northern & eastern S'pore on May 22, 2019

Some western parts also affected.

May 22, 10:43 am

S'pore cartoonist illustrates 10 horrible bubble tea flavours like coriander tea with salmon roe

Euhhgh

May 22, 10:18 am

Limited edition 18-carat gold G-Shock will retail in S'pore for S$100,000

I am G-Shookt.

May 22, 10:06 am

S'pore Red Cross seeks donors to replenish O+ blood stock

O+ blood stock is very low.

May 22, 12:27 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close