Night Safari admission tickets for S$25 until 31 May, 2019

Yay, birthday discounts.

Fasiha Nazren | May 26, 01:51 pm

Night Safari, the world’s first nocturnal zoo,  opened its doors in 1994.

It is home to nocturnal animals like Sunda pangolins, Asian elephants and Malayan tapir.

Tickets for S$25

To mark its 25th year anniversary, Night Safari is offering their entrance tickets at a discounted price of S$25.

Photo from Night Safari’s website

An adult ticket originally costs S$49, while a child ticket costs S$33.

The promotion is valid until 31 May, 2019.

Entrance from 8.15pm

This promotion, however, is only valid for the following:

  • Singaporeans
  • Permanent Residents
  • Employment pass holders
  • Dependent pass holders
  • Long-term visit pass holders

With the discounted ticket, visitors can only enter the Night Safari from 8.15pm onwards.

Special back-of-house tour

To further celebrate its 25th birthday, Night Safari will have a special Safari Adventure Tour.

In this private back-of-house tour, visitors get to prepare presents for the Night Safari’s Asian elephants and gift it to them during the tour.

Photo from Night Safari’s website

This tour is available only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until June 30.

Top image from Night Safari’s website

