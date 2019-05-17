New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to visit S’pore on Friday, May 17, 2019

Highly-lauded New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is coming to Singapore on an official visit on Friday, May 17.

Advertisement

She is here at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Ardern will call on President Halimah Yacob.

The two prime ministers will also hold a joint press conference.

Previous meetings

PM Lee and Ardern previously met in November 2018 at the Asean Summit held in Singapore.

They met again at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London in April 2018.

Both leaders will sign a joint declaration to deepen bilateral cooperation in four areas.

Discussions for this were launched in 2017.

Advertisement

Agenda for visit

The Singapore-New Zealand Enhanced Partnership will step up collaboration in

– trade and economics;

– security and defence;

– science, technology and innovation;

– and people-to-people links.

The prime ministers will also witness the signing of the upgraded Agreement between New Zealand and Singapore on a Closer Economic Partnership (ANZSCEP).

The ANZSCEP was Singapore’s first bilateral free trade agreement, and New Zealand’s second such agreement.

It came into force in 2001.

Singapore and New Zealand also cooperate closely on defence through platforms such as the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus and the Five Power Defence Arrangements.

The Singapore Armed Forces has been conducting artillery training at the Waiouru area in New Zealand since 1997.

Entourage

Ardern will be accompanied by the Minister of State for Trade and Export Growth and Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor.

Others include senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Creative New Zealand.