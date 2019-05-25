LTA planning new MRT line to serve Whampoa, Serangoon North & Southern Waterfront

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is planning for a new MRT line.

This was announced as part of the new Land Transport Master Plan (LTMP) 2040, which was launched on May 25, 2019.

According to the LTMP 2040, the yet-unnamed line will supplement the transport network in the north and northeast region and benefit areas such as Woodlands, Sembawang, Sengkang, Serangoon North, Whampoa, Kallang, and the Greater Southern Waterfront.

Aside from relieving travel demand on the northeast corridor, this new line will make the existing MRT network more resilient in the event of a disruption.

The project is currently undergoing a feasibility study where LTA assesses the demand, alignment, station locations, and implementation timeline of the MRT line, if suitable.

This means there is a possibility that this line might not materialise if the conditions show that a line is not feasible.

One of the things that is being considered is the existing and future land use development along the proposed line, which will affect rail demand.

Once the line is completed, it is expected to serve more than 400,000 households.

Commuters from the north will also enjoy time savings of up to 40 minutes when travelling to the city.

There is no predictable date for the commencement of this new MRT line.

Downtown Line extension

Aside from this new MRT line, LTA is extending the Downtown Line beyond Bukit Panjang to serve Yew Tee, Choa Chu Kang, and Sungei Kadut.

This extension will be linked to the North-South Line via a new Sungei Kadut interchange station.

According to LTA, this interchange station will serve future developments by JTC Corporation at Sungei Kadut.

These developments include TimMac, Trendspace, and the future Agri-Food Innovation Park.

Residents in the north-west can also look forward to faster journeys to the downtown area by saving up to 30 minutes.

Thomson-East Coast Line extension to Changi Airport

The Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) will have an extension that will pass through the future Changi Airport Terminal 5 and connect to the East-West Line between Changi Airport and Tanah Merah.

By connecting the TEL to the airport, travellers will have a direct line to Woodlands North where they can transfer to Johor Bahru via the proposed Singapore-JB Rapid Transit System Link, if it ever materialises.

Both the DTL and TEL extensions are expected to be completed by around 2040.

Top image via LTA