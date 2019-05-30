fbpx

NEA: Litterbug fined S$300 was caught shooting 2 rubber bands onto public road

2 other offenders were fined for leaving their drinking cans outside an MRT station.

Andrew Koay | May 27, 06:50 pm

Over the weekend, a pair of tickets were handed out to two litterbugs and circulated on social media:

Litterbug in S’pore fined S$300 for leaving rubber band behind

As reported by CNA, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has finally provided some details on the two incidents.

Two rubber bands

Referring to the offence involving rubber bands, the NEA confirmed that it had taken place on Thursday, May 23.

According to the agency, two NEA enforcement officers had witnessed a man walking towards his car.

In his hands were two rubber bands which he shot “one after the other, into the air”.

The trajectory of this reckless rubber band shooting caused both articles to land on the surface of a public road.

“Our officers thus informed him of the littering offence and issued him an enforcement ticket,” said the NEA.

The agency also added that the offender — perhaps realising the folly of his ways — was cooperative with the officers.

The offender received a S$300 fine.

Two drink cans

The second incident that happened on May 16 involved drink cans.

This time there were two offenders, who were both also fined S$300 each.

According to NEA, they had committed the offence outside Woodlands MRT station — leaving behind two drink cans on a wooden box.

CNA reported that offenders dutifully paid their fines four days later.

“We would like to remind the public that littering has environmental consequences,” the NEA said.

“Keeping our environment clean by not littering is a gracious and socially responsible thing to do”.

Top image from Power Edge Asia and Belmont Lay

