S’pore FB group urges Muslims who cannot fast to eat in private, commenters disagree

A Singapore Facebook group found many commenters in disagreement after calling out what appears to be a Muslim woman for eating in public during the fasting month of Ramadan.

The group, known as MUIS – Muslims underrepresented in Singapore, shared the photo on May 28, 2019.

Complaint about Muslims eating in public during fasting month

The photo appears to be taken from the Twitter feed of a user called @theamina_, and showed a woman eating in a food court.

The Twitter caption reads (translated):

“Yes I know there are women who are pregnant and those who are on their periods, but please lah, if you want to eat, don’t do it in public. Bring it back home. Respect this month of Ramadan (sad emoji). There have been many times it’s happened in front of my eyes, want to torture others, later there’s conflict.”

Singapore Facebook group reproduced photo

Although the tweet appeared to be from Malaysia, local Facebook group MUIS – Muslims underrepresented in Singapore picked it up.

They added a caption of their own, which reads:

“For those who are sick, old, pregnant, menstruating, or cannot fast for a valid reason, please take care of your health and eat. But, if possible, please eat privately as consideration and respect for those who are fasting. (Translated) It’s better that it is done in a quiet, hidden place away from the eyes of the public, to guard and protect ourselves from slander, and to save others from sin.”

You can see the Facebook post below:

Commenters disagree

However, this did not strike a chord with the commenters on Facebook.

Many pointed out that fasting was a personal responsibility, and it was unreasonable to ask others not to eat during fasting month.

Others pointed out that the Facebook page itself might have disrespected the woman in the photo by posting it.

And still others pointed out the wisdom of the age-old Singaporean custom:

Top image from MUIS – Muslims underrepresented in Singapore’s Facebook page.