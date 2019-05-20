fbpx

5 North-South Line MRT stations to close for track works over Vesak Day weekend

Can take shuttle buses.

Joshua Lee | May 19, 04:38 pm

Events

Upsurge

Five North-South Line stations will be closed over the Vesak Day weekend, May 18 to 20, 2019.

These three days will be used to connect the existing MRT tracks to a 72m long crossover track which will enable trains to cross over from one track to another when the need arises, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) press release said:

“For example, if the northbound track is faulty, affected trains can use the crossover to bypass the faulty stretch by travelling on the southbound track. This allows train service for both directions to remain available.”

Which stations?

The five stations affected by the closure are Admiralty, Sembawang, Yishun, Khatib, and Yio Chu Kang stations.

But not all five stations will be affected at the same time.

Staggered closures

The closures will be staggered according to the schedule below:

May 18 to 19: Admiralty and Sembawang MRT station will be closed to facilitate the removal of existing tracks and installation of the new crossover track.

Train services from Jurong East to Woodlands and Yishun to Marina South Pier will operate as per normal on May 18 and 19.

May 20: Admiralty, Sembawang, Yishun, Khatib, and Yio Chu Kang MRT stations will be closed to carry out testing and commissioning of the signalling software for the newly installed track sectors.

Train services from Jurong East to Woodlands and Ang Mo Kio to Marina South Pier will operate as per normal on May 20.

All train services will resume their normal schedules on May 21, Tuesday.

Shuttle bus services to be provided

During the closure, LTA will provide shuttle bus services that serve the affected stations.

These shuttle bus services will follow the same fare structure as trains.

The shuttle bus services will ferry commuters from Woodlands to Yishun on May 18 and 19, and Woodlands to Ang Mo Kio on May 20.

On May 18 and 19, 2019

Service Area

Service Interval

Shuttle 10

Between Woodlands and Yishun (Both directions)

1 – 3 minutes

Express 17

Between Woodlands and Bukit Panjang (Both directions)

5 – 8 minutes

On 20 May 2019

Service Area

Service Interval

Shuttle 10

Between Woodlands and Ang Mo Kio (Both directions)

1 – 3 minutes

Express 17

Between Woodlands and Bukit Panjang (Both directions)

5 – 8 minutes

A point-to-point bus service between Woodlands and Bukit Panjang will also be provided to connect commuters in the north to the Downtown Line for a faster and more direct journey to and from the city area.

LTA advises that affected commuters plan their journeys in advance and allow for more travelling time during the Vesak Day weekend.

Top image via LTA. 

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

