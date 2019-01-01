Lady forces Shanghai-bound plane to wait 30 minutes so daughter could finish her duty-free shopping

Here’s a nightmare for passengers just wanting to get their flight over and done with.

A mother single-handedly delayed a Shanghai-bound flight for 30 minutes, allegedly to ensure her daughter had enough time to finish shopping at the duty free zone.

Here’s the video that’s been circulating on Chinese social media channels.

In case you can’t see it.

According to Bangkok Post (BP), the incident took place at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

According to the report, the mother was trying to buy time for her daughter to board the Spring China flight.

The daughter was apparently shopping at the duty-free zone when the entire fiasco took place.

So how did she actually accomplish this?

According to BP, the mother lay down on an aerobridge, which prevented the plane from closing their doors and taking off.

Here’s a picture of an aerobridge.

This left all 160 passengers on the plane incredibly miffed.

Good news though, the flight eventually took off after the pair agreed to take another flight.

The passengers waved and cheered as the mother left.

Image from YouTube