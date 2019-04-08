NUS student Monica Baey returns to Taiwan & writes closure post on Instagram

It has been close to two weeks since Monica Baey went public with her story of catching fellow student Nicholas Lim filming her in the shower at the National University of Singapore (NUS)’s Eusoff Hall.

The incident exposed a laundry list of changes needed to make the university a safer place for students, and the public outrage that ensued prompted the university to review its policies on sexual offences.

Following the university’s town hall on April 25, the NUS review committee met for a preliminary discussion to come up with recommendations by mid-June.

Closure from Monica Baey

With that, Baey, who flew back to Singapore to speak at the town hall, has since returned to Taiwan to continue her exchange programme.

And on May 1, Baey wrote a lengthy post on Instagram (presented as three screenshots of text posted as images) on this “incredibly tiring” but “most fulfilling week” of her life, hoping to seek closure for a matter she first initiated on that same platform.

Baey also wrote in her post that she accepts how people might have differing views about what she did because “everyone is entitled to their own opinion”.

She also hopes for any form of harassment towards her perpetrator, Nicholas Lim, and his loved ones, to stop.

Rather than focusing on Lim’s punishments, Baey hopes the public conversation can focus on how we can make society better instead so that victims of voyeurism can be more willing and empowered to speak up for themselves.

Our society, she adds, should not downplay the trauma that victims are suffering — which may not go away.

Baey also shared about how another NUS male student who committed voyeurism not too long ago got kicked out of NUS’s Eusoff Hall for peeping at a female student in the shower.

According to Baey, “nothing was done to him” and that led to the perpetrator molesting another female student in school.

With that, she wrote that she did not regret naming Lim as too many perpetrators have gotten away by sweeping their offences under the carpet.

Baey also emphasised that her intent in identifying Lim was to deter him from hurting someone else, and also to make him realise his wrongdoing through “his punishment that he is serving now”.

Baey said nonetheless that she is happy with the positive change that the incident has brought about and she will “continue to be the voice for all the victims” who have been supportive of her efforts.

At the end of the post, she encourages possible victims of sexual offences to come forward to report their cases to the authorities.

You can read the full post here (screenshots posted in sequence below):

For your convenience, here’s what she posted:

Top photo collage from Monica Baey’s Instagram