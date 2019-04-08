fbpx

Back
﻿

7-year-old boy allegedly missing for 38 days had actually left S’pore with mother

Apparently, the father was looking for the boy.

Tanya Ong | May 11, 02:08 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

On May 8, a viral Facebook post shared how a 7-year-old boy had apparently gone missing.

Viral post claimed boy is “missing”

The Facebook post claimed that the boy, Li Guangsheng, had been missing for 38 days.

This is Li:

Photo via FB/Li Guangsheng
Photo via FB/Li Guangsheng

The post urged anyone who has seen the boy to contact the number listed, supposedly belonging to the boy’s father.

The post also included a police report number, indicating that a police report was made.

The post has garnered over 10,000 shares since then.

Singapore Police Force statement

In response to Mothership‘s queries, a spokesperson from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) shared that they received a missing person report on April 1, 2019.

Investigations revealed that the boy “had left Singapore together with his mother before the police report was lodged”.

The police also do not suspect that the boy is a victim of crime.

This is their full statement:

“On 1 April 2019 at 7.45pm, the Police received a missing person report. Investigations revealed that the 7-year-old boy had left Singapore together with his mother before the police report was lodged. Based on the preliminary investigation, the Police do not suspect that the boy is a victim of crime.”

Top photo via FB/Li Guangsheng

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Aviation analyst says S'pore Airlines & M'sia Airlines should merge to improve efficiency

It would be good for business, he said.

May 11, 01:04 pm

I attended a primary school where my mom was a teacher there. Funny, but true.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

May 11, 12:14 pm

Cute Minnie Mouse EZ-Charm available from May 22, 2019 for S$29.90

So cute.

May 11, 11:44 am

Huge waterspout off the coast of S'pore spotted from Tanjong Pagar

Whoa.

May 11, 11:26 am

3 things to do in Canberra, Singapore for a fun day out

It has a wheelchair-friendly playground too.

May 11, 11:00 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close