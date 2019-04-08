7-year-old boy allegedly missing for 38 days had actually left S’pore with mother

On May 8, a viral Facebook post shared how a 7-year-old boy had apparently gone missing.

Viral post claimed boy is “missing”

The Facebook post claimed that the boy, Li Guangsheng, had been missing for 38 days.

This is Li:

The post urged anyone who has seen the boy to contact the number listed, supposedly belonging to the boy’s father.

The post also included a police report number, indicating that a police report was made.

The post has garnered over 10,000 shares since then.

Singapore Police Force statement

In response to Mothership‘s queries, a spokesperson from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) shared that they received a missing person report on April 1, 2019.

Investigations revealed that the boy “had left Singapore together with his mother before the police report was lodged”.

The police also do not suspect that the boy is a victim of crime.

This is their full statement:

“On 1 April 2019 at 7.45pm, the Police received a missing person report. Investigations revealed that the 7-year-old boy had left Singapore together with his mother before the police report was lodged. Based on the preliminary investigation, the Police do not suspect that the boy is a victim of crime.”

Top photo via FB/Li Guangsheng