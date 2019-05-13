Mahathir allegedly works from 8:30am to 6pm every day

The Prime Minister of Malaysia may be 93 years old, but that doesn’t stop him from keeping a full work day.

Mahathir Mohamed’s, wife Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, revealed details of his schedule in an interview with the New Straits Times, released on May 13.

A full work day

According to her, Mahathir’s work day begins at 8:30am and lasts till 6pm, a slight change from his previous hours of 8am to 5pm.

This is so he has more time to see to his correspondence.

Hasmah said, as quoted by the Malay Mail:

“There are piles of letters to answer. He goes through it himself and there is no other time to do it in the office as there are appointments and interviews.”

After a long day at the office, it’s no wonder that Mahathir needs a little rest when he comes home.

But instead of watching movies or drama shows, he still prefers to catch up on current events.

Hasmah revealed:

“When he comes home, he goes upstairs, sits in front of the television, switches on Al Jazeera and watches the news about Syria and the troubles in Europe and the Middle East until he dozes off.”

When he wakes up, Mahathir will take a shower and perform his prayers, before having a late dinner at around 9:30pm.

He also goes through Cabinet papers at home, ahead of his meeting with his ministers.

A social Prime Minister

Weekends are devoted to Mahathir’s social commitments.

Hasmah revealed that she chairs a mini-committee with some of Mahathir’s aides on Thursdays to decide which events he should attend.

“He has many invites, not only political ones, but also social invitations, like weddings, his school alumni and others. I will be the one to tell them ‘yes’ or ‘no’.”

To give Mahathir a chance to relax, Hasmah will also ask him to attend events she is invited to, if she thinks he will be able to chill out there.

“That would be his downtime. I tell the programmers’ meeting that I am taking him along and they will slot it in his programme.”

Otherwise, Mahathir is free to spend his weekend as he likes.

Top image from Mahathir Mohamad’s Facebook page.