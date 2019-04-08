fbpx

Mahathir ranked 47th greatest leader in the world by Fortune magazine

He was just named top 100 influential people by Time.

Belmont Lay | May 6, 09:03 pm

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been ranked the world’s 47th greatest leader in 2019 by Fortune magazine.

The media organisation acknowledged the 93-year-old head of Pakatan Harapan (PH) for tackling corruption now and prosecuting former prime minister Najib Razak in connection to the 1MDB financial scandal.

Previous record dubious

Mahathir’s name on the greatest list is surprising given his previous track record.

This was despite Mahathir having displayed “autocratic” leanings during his first 22-year term of office from 1981 to 2003 under Barisan Nasional (BN), the magazine wrote.

This is the full write-up about Mahathir by Fortune:

At 93, Mahathir is writing an unexpected chapter in his legacy. During his first, 22-year tenure as Prime Minister, from 1981 to 2003, he turned Malaysia into one of Southeast Asia’s economic tigers, but his ornery disregard for the judiciary and the press hinted at autocratic leanings. Last year, he returned from seclusion to run for office on an anti-corruption platform, leading a new political party to a shocking victory over incumbent Najib Razak.

Mahathir is now tackling the endemic corruption plaguing the country’s institutions, and has brought Najib to court on charges connected to the 1MDB scandal, a sprawling malfeasance case that has ensnared Wall Street bankers and government officials (Najib denies the charges). Mahathir and his party are now moving to protect judicial independence and press freedom, recognizing that they help keep a democracy honest.

Mahathir influential person

Barely a month ago, Mahathir was named the top 100 influential people in the world by Time magazine.

Mahathir named 100 most influential people by Time magazine 2019 edition

As with the Fortune ranking, Mahathir’s name appeared alongside other world leaders, including United States president Donald Trump and China president Xi Jinping.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

