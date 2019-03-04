fbpx

Back
﻿

S$40 lobster roll at S’pore’s Burger & Lobster significantly cheaper than Bangkok

Rolling in the dough.

Mandy How | May 21, 06:36 pm

Events

Upsurge

The much awaited Burger & Lobster outlet at Jewel Changi Airport will be opening on May 23, 2019.

The menu is focused, with only three main items: Lobsters, lobster rolls, and burgers.

Lobster and lobster rolls

There are two types of lobsters: Original and sambal glazed, the second being a flavour exclusive to Jewel.

View this post on Instagram

Hit down by your seventeenth bout of man flu this year? Well, woe betide you for not eating your lobster! 🦞 Did you know lobster meat is just teaming with selenium, and Omega-3? And did you know that both are crucial for maintaining a strong immune system and healthy heart? ❤️ Bet you didn't! Well you do now and it seems like, a lobster a day really does keep the doctor away 😷 Just another reason to get your #LobOn… 📸IG: @KingKenEats . . . #lobster #Lobsters #dinner #burgerandlobster #londonfood #grilledlobster #Fries #nutrition #london #eatinlondon #londonfood #londonrestaurants #LondonEats #weekendfeast #topcitybites #londonsbest #outinlondon #londonfoodscene #londonfood

A post shared by Burger & Lobster (@burgerandlobster) on

The original lobster costs S$65, and customers can choose to have it either steamed or grilled.

It comes with either clarified butter or lemon & garlic butter.

The sambal glazed lobster is also S$65, and comes steamed.

Each serving comes with house salad and fries.

Each lobster will weigh around 1.5 pounds on average, which is about 680grams.

If you like it with carbs, a lobster roll will cost you S$40.

Surprisingly, that price is cheaper than in Bangkok, where it’s 1500 Baht (S$64.81) for an original roll.

In London, a lobster roll costs £20, which converts to S$35.01.

Burgers, starters, and sides

On the other hand, there are three types of burgers, each for either S$20 or S$25.

The S$20 burger has a patty made with minced soya — likely a vegetarian option.

The other two are beef burgers, one “original” and one spicy.

The burgers appear to come with house salad and fries.

Besides fries and salad, additional sides like sautéed mushrooms and truffle chips go for S$8-S$10.

Address:
Jewel Changi Airport
78 Airport Boulevard, #05-203
Singapore 819666

Opening Hours: 9am to 3am daily

Top image via @toomuchfood on Instagram and Mandy How

 

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says US underestimates his company

He said other companies won't be able to catch up with Huawei's 5G technology in two or three years.

May 21, 06:23 pm

2nd-hand mobile phone shops in S'pore judge Huawei phones to have S$0 resale value

For now.

May 21, 05:08 pm

Steamed egg with ants served in Chinese university is super popular among students

Extra texture, extra nutrients.

May 21, 04:41 pm

Comedian Trevor Noah to perform in S'pore on Aug. 19, 2019

Ticket prices start from S$98.

May 21, 04:17 pm

Opposition Prabowo to challenge 2019 Indonesia presidential election result

He did the same thing in 2014.

May 21, 04:16 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close