S$40 lobster roll at S’pore’s Burger & Lobster significantly cheaper than Bangkok
Rolling in the dough.
The much awaited Burger & Lobster outlet at Jewel Changi Airport will be opening on May 23, 2019.
The menu is focused, with only three main items: Lobsters, lobster rolls, and burgers.
Lobster and lobster rolls
There are two types of lobsters: Original and sambal glazed, the second being a flavour exclusive to Jewel.
The original lobster costs S$65, and customers can choose to have it either steamed or grilled.
It comes with either clarified butter or lemon & garlic butter.
The sambal glazed lobster is also S$65, and comes steamed.
Each serving comes with house salad and fries.
Each lobster will weigh around 1.5 pounds on average, which is about 680grams.
If you like it with carbs, a lobster roll will cost you S$40.
Surprisingly, that price is cheaper than in Bangkok, where it’s 1500 Baht (S$64.81) for an original roll.
In London, a lobster roll costs £20, which converts to S$35.01.
Burgers, starters, and sides
On the other hand, there are three types of burgers, each for either S$20 or S$25.
The S$20 burger has a patty made with minced soya — likely a vegetarian option.
The other two are beef burgers, one “original” and one spicy.
The burgers appear to come with house salad and fries.
Besides fries and salad, additional sides like sautéed mushrooms and truffle chips go for S$8-S$10.
Address:
Jewel Changi Airport
78 Airport Boulevard, #05-203
Singapore 819666
Opening Hours: 9am to 3am daily
Top image via @toomuchfood on Instagram and Mandy How
