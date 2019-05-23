Litterbug in S’pore fined S$300 for leaving rubber band behind

Littering in Singapore is costly and no joke.

Even when one does not actively dispose of something on the ground but merely attempts to leave it behind, it is considered a littering offence.

S$300 fine issued for first-time littering

Two litterbugs in Singapore found out first-hand for themselves.

They were each issued a S$300 fine for leaving seemingly innocucous litter behind and their fine tickets were circulated online.

One ticket showed a fine being issued for throwing a rubber band in a public area in Jurong East on May 23, 2019.

The other was issued on May 16 afternoon, after the offender was spotted leaving a drink can behind.

While you might be taken aback by the two receipts, the penalty for littering can be much more serious than that.

Hefty fines

Under the Environment Public Health Act, the first-time offender will be fined S$300 as a warning.

The maximum fine for litterbugs can go up to S$2,000 for the first court conviction, S$4,000 for the second conviction, and S$10,000 for subsequent convictions.

Recalcitrant litterbugs may also be issued Corrective Work Orders (CWOs), which will compel them to clean public places for at least three hours.

Greater enforcement on littering offences

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has ramped up its enforcement on littering offences.

Besides uniformed and non-uniformed NEA officers, cameras and video analytics are installed at hotspots to help monitor and nab litterbugs.

About 39,000 tickets were issued in 2018, which is a 22 percent increase from the number of tickets issued in 2017.

More CWOs were also issued to litterbugs in 2018.

About 2,600 CWOs were issued and this is 30 percent more than that in 2017.

Furthermore, the CWO offenders will now have to wear a luminous pink and yellow vest, which will make them more conspicuous as they clean up public places.

Be responsible, don’t litter.

Or else, shame on you.

