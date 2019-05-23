fbpx

Back
﻿

Litterbug in S’pore fined S$300 for leaving rubber band behind

Taking littering very seriously.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 27, 10:48 am

Events

Upsurge

Littering in Singapore is costly and no joke.

Even when one does not actively dispose of something on the ground but merely attempts to leave it behind, it is considered a littering offence.

S$300 fine issued for first-time littering

Two litterbugs in Singapore found out first-hand for themselves.

They were each issued a S$300 fine for leaving seemingly innocucous litter behind and their fine tickets were circulated online.

One ticket showed a fine being issued for throwing a rubber band in a public area in Jurong East on May 23, 2019.

Photo from Twitter @khrluffy.

The other was issued on May 16 afternoon, after the offender was spotted leaving a drink can behind.

Photo from All Singapore Stuff.

While you might be taken aback by the two receipts, the penalty for littering can be much more serious than that.

Hefty fines

Under the Environment Public Health Act, the first-time offender will be fined S$300 as a warning.

The maximum fine for litterbugs can go up to S$2,000 for the first court conviction, S$4,000 for the second conviction, and S$10,000 for subsequent convictions.

Recalcitrant litterbugs may also be issued Corrective Work Orders (CWOs), which will compel them to clean public places for at least three hours.

Greater enforcement on littering offences

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has ramped up its enforcement on littering offences.

Besides uniformed and non-uniformed NEA officers, cameras and video analytics are installed at hotspots to help monitor and nab litterbugs.

About 39,000 tickets were issued in 2018, which is a 22 percent increase from the number of tickets issued in 2017.

More CWOs were also issued to litterbugs in 2018.

About 2,600 CWOs were issued and this is 30 percent more than that in 2017.

Furthermore, the CWO offenders will now have to wear a luminous pink and yellow vest, which will make them more conspicuous as they clean up public places.

New Corrective Work Order vests are now luminous pink & yellow because shame needs attention

Be responsible, don’t litter.

Or else, shame on you.

Top photo collage from All Singapore Stuff and @krluffy

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

The Jim Jefferies Show takes stab at reporting on civil liberties in S'pore, provides sympathetic take

It is a commentary on Singapore and the United States.

May 27, 01:56 am

Cute albino panda spotted at Si Chuan, China nature reserve for first time

Give it a red cropped top, please.

May 26, 11:31 pm

Heng Swee Keat makes first official trip to China as DPM, speaks about US-China trade tensions

Heng said that the China-US relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the world.

May 26, 10:33 pm

Japan's northernmost prefecture, Hokkaido, hit 39.5°C for first time in May 2019

Yet another warning.

May 26, 08:36 pm

S'porean guy was so inspired by Batman's Alfred Pennyworth, he became a butler himself

Not just a glorified housekeeper.

May 26, 08:02 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close