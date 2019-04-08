fbpx

Meme page by lawyers shows off lighter, danker side of being a lawyer in S’pore

Memelawds.

Melanie Lim | May 8, 01:22 pm

Ask people what they think of lawyers and words like “serious”, “boring”, and “wah expensive” might come up.

But “easy-going” and “memelords” might – perhaps for fear of a potential lawsuit – not come up straight away.

Singapore Law Meme, a local meme account on Instagram, hopes to give the public a different impression of the legal profession.

Started in December 2018, the account was initially meant for the admins to rant about the hardships of life as a lawyer.

Here it is.

this is [not] a cry for help

Racking up a steady 1,700 followers in 5 months, it has since turned into a support network for fellow lawyers and lawyers-to-be.

However, an unintended byproduct of sharing their frustrations with their trait has resulted in non-lawyers getting a more light-hearted look into the trials and tribulations (non-court ones) lawyers go through.

The account pokes fun at long working hours, tight deadlines, heavy workloads and difficulties in client management.

Which might sound pretty relatable to those of us who might not even be in the profession.

another mystery is: why am I working on a Saturday

if only I could buy food with exposure

There are even some friendly jabs at the levels within the industry.

Speaking to Mothership, the admins behind the page talked a bit about their beliefs and further intentions behind the page.

With this account, the admins hope to shed the image of lawyers as being heartless or out of touch with society.

“Most of our peers are humble. There are always a couple of black sheep in the profession for the wrong reasons, but there are also many who have a genuine interest in helping their clients.”

Nice.

We hope to see more meme accounts for other professions, too.

Image collated from Singapore Law Meme

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

