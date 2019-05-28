Kpop star Eunhyuk from Super Junior picks up Singlish phrase ‘Walao eh’

Super Junior member Eunhyuk was in Singapore for the HallyuPopFest 2019 recently.

After the festival, the Kpop band member stayed on for a short holiday.

And it appears that he will be taking a slice of Singapore back with him — specifically, a Singlish phrase.

Posted Instagram caption in Singlish

On May 28, Eunhyuk posted a photo of him posing at the top of Sentosa’s Merlion along with the caption “Walao eh~~~~~~~”.

As you can see from these comments, it got many Singaporeans excited:

While “Walao” is usually used to indicate exasperation or shock, the Kpop star seemed to be more amused by the phrase.

In a separate Twitter video on the same day, Eunhyuk is seen repeating the phrase — this time, in response to a fan who apparently followed him from Singapore to Thailand:

190527 Hyukjae laughed when I said to him “wa lao eh~~~” HAHAHAHAHAHA🤣🤣🤣🤣 A big thank you to hyukjae friends in SG for teaching him this!! #hyukjae #혁재 pic.twitter.com/eIO0ngnmdS — Priscilla (@dongdonghae1986) May 28, 2019

Accommodating to fans

Eunhyuk was pretty chill and accommodating to fans who spotted or followed him.

When one of the fans who was following him put her phone close to his face, Eunhyuk merely asked the girl politely not to do so.

However, the fan’s behaviour received some backlash from other Super Junior fans as her proximity clearly went beyond his comfort level.

But you made him so uncomfortable!

He even asked you not to take pictures but you still keep on to do so….. speechless……😶

All fans kept distance you are the only one who took pictures in that way. Please be respectful…… he said: 사진 그만해요!#은혁 #eunhyuk pic.twitter.com/pnDe9ifb1y — 어이 (@_pp4021106) May 28, 2019

Apart from that, Eunhyuk seemed to enjoy the night view in Singapore and visited some bars in the evening during his stay.

Some lucky fans even had the opportunity to take photos with him.

While Eunhyuk appeared to be alone, he was actually accompanied by his manager, as pointed out by some fans on Twitter.

So lucky!

