fbpx

Back
﻿

Kpop star Eunhyuk from Super Junior picks up Singlish phrase ‘Walao eh’

Noice.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 29, 11:51 am

Events

Upsurge

Super Junior member Eunhyuk was in Singapore for the HallyuPopFest 2019 recently.

After the festival, the Kpop band member stayed on for a short holiday.

Kpop boy band Super Junior member Eunhyuk took a S’pore city tour alone

And it appears that he will be taking a slice of Singapore back with him — specifically, a Singlish phrase.

Posted Instagram caption in Singlish

On May 28, Eunhyuk posted a photo of him posing at the top of Sentosa’s Merlion along with the caption “Walao eh~~~~~~~”.

As you can see from these comments, it got many Singaporeans excited:

While “Walao” is usually used to indicate exasperation or shock, the Kpop star seemed to be more amused by the phrase.

In a separate Twitter video on the same day, Eunhyuk is seen repeating the phrase — this time, in response to a fan who apparently followed him from Singapore to Thailand:

Accommodating to fans

Eunhyuk was pretty chill and accommodating to fans who spotted or followed him.

When one of the fans who was following him put her phone close to his face, Eunhyuk merely asked the girl politely not to do so.

However, the fan’s behaviour received some backlash from other Super Junior fans as her proximity clearly went beyond his comfort level.

Apart from that, Eunhyuk seemed to enjoy the night view in Singapore and visited some bars in the evening during his stay.

View this post on Instagram

Singapore’s night🌃

A post shared by Eunhyuk (@eunhyukee44) on

Some lucky fans even had the opportunity to take photos with him.

While Eunhyuk appeared to be alone, he was actually accompanied by his manager, as pointed out by some fans on Twitter.

So lucky!

Top photo collage from Eunhyuk’s Instagram

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Republic Poly dropout returns to study diploma, graduates as valedictorian at age 30

He hopes to lend a helping hand to those who are lost.

May 29, 11:39 am

IKEA S'pore selling durian chendol, pulut hitam & ondeh-ondeh cakes till June 4, 2019

Looks nice.

May 29, 11:14 am

Pikachu parade & free Pokémon plushies at Sentosa Pokémon carnival from June 15 - 30, 2019

For all the Pokemon fans out there.

May 29, 10:57 am

S'pore most competitive economy in the world, beating Hong Kong, US & Switzerland

We're number one.

May 29, 10:23 am

Cambodian calls out unnamed S'porean actor for pouring $100,000 a year into phoney NGO

Starting an NGO has become a way for some unscrupulous Cambodians to get rich quick.

May 29, 03:26 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close