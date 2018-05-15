S’pore lady adopts dog from Korean meat farm in 2016, develops wonderful friendship
Dog lovers and activists might be familiar with Siew Tuck Wah, the president of a volunteer-run organisation that is dedicated to the welfare of Singapore’s many street dogs.
In 2016, Siew and Nami Kim – a fellow dog activist from Seoul – worked together to shut down an illegal dog meat farm in Bucheon and in the process, rescued 300 dogs.
Kim, who is a cancer survivor, has given up everything to fight for innocent lives of meat dogs in Korea.
Touched by their efforts, Siew’s Singaporean friend – Jing Xuan – adopted one of these Korean Jindo dogs into her loving home on December 19, 2016.
That dog’s name is Winter:
View this post on Instagram
Just me basking in the evening sun yesterday, with my (and pawrents') dream home somewhere in the background (not visible from the angle this pawto was taken) 😍
View this post on Instagram
Not right now, Floaty Unicorn. 🐶🦄 #grumpyface #unicorn
View this post on Instagram
Pawrents are on half day leave today so they're taking me out! 😍 … But just as we're posting this it has started to pour!! 😫 Rain rain go away please so I can have my zoomies!! 🤞🏼
Initially a traumatised dog who suffered from nervousness, Winter soon thawed as a result of Jing Xuan’s tender love.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Mother's Day, mummy! Although my appetite isn't great these days, I do try to eat, because I know it makes me strong. Do you also notice that these days, I tend to follow you everywhere in the house again? That's just me reminding you of how much I love you, and how present I am, mummy, no matter what you may be going through. I know you feel sorry that you haven't done and been enough for me, but I just want to let you know that although I know all your shortcomings, I still love you with all my doggy heart, with no conditions and no limit. My love for you will transcend time and space – won't you keep me in your heart furever? ❤️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Pawto credits: @tbl3001
This positive exchange was far from one-sided as well.
Jing Xuan too became a much happier and stronger person after Winter entered her life.
Their love can be witnessed on Instagram where Jing Xuan has dedicated an entire account to him:
View this post on Instagram
You'll always be my big baby. I love you so much 🙆🏻💕
View this post on Instagram
I have the laziest, weirdest, craziest, most temperamental hooman ever. When she's happy, she's absurdly happy and can't stop uttering gibberish to me excitedly, and when she's down, she's all silent and moody and cries to me or herself. 🤦🏻♀️ Why do I love her? I don't know, but I just do, unconditionally 🤷 yes mummy, I guess there may be a gazillion hoomans out there who could be better owners than you (just being honest lol) but I will always choose you, now and furever, just because love is blind and comes with no conditions 😊❤️ (and maybe because only someone as crazy as you would go through all the shit paperwork to adopt me from Korea 🤣)
Recently, Winter was diagnosed with terminal cancer at the tender age of four.
She is also likely to have only one or two more weeks to live:
View this post on Instagram
Hi guys, I'm feeling pretty weak these two days and I had no appetite yesterday – puked gastric juice 4 times. I'm losing more weight too, I want to eat but I just cannot find it within me to do so. Please pray for me if you can, as I'm really not feeling well and just don't wish to move around much. I really hope to feel more comfortable 😔
View this post on Instagram
So I threw up on the way to the pawty and at the pawty, but after that I was feeling so much better and even hungry enough to eat some pupcake, which mummy fed to me slowly in tiny bits so I wouldn't overload my gut. I enjoyed it very much, scroll to see video of me eating. I also ate some of it every hour that night and held the food in. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As some of you may be aware, I haven't eaten at all since yesterday. I just can't find it within myself to eat or lick anything. Not even my favourite foods like kefir, yoghurt, manuka honey or egg yolk. Please pray for my appetite to be restored as I do wanna eat but I just don't feel well. 😔 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Mama is now administering IV nutrients and vitamins to me which will be for the coming week. I am rapidly losing weight. It is a tough time, would like to humbly ask for your prayers and support. Thank you so much. ❤️
Ever since news got out, words of encouragement from Winter’s fans and Jing Xuan’s friends have poured through:
View this post on Instagram
#Throwback to last week when @kyubi333family came to visit me 🙆🏻 thank you guys for your suppawt! 😊
View this post on Instagram
Thank you everypawdy for coming to my pawty today! Ma says she considers it a great blessing that I could celebrate my 4th barkday, and she is counting every blessing. I may have been a bit lethargic and off sorts today, but please know that I was really happy to see all my furriends and hooman friends, and I really appreciate all the love, concern and thoughtful gifts. Thank you for showing mama and me all your suppawt. I can feel it in my heart. 💕 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ And to @wholesomepaws, you guys have been nothing short of amazing, offering all your advice and love while we journey through this tough time. Thank you for being great hosts as usual, and also for your generosity and for rushing out the treats for the goodie bags for us at such short notice. Mama is really super grateful to you guys. You guys are the sweetest. ❤️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ More pawtos and videos to follow! Please tag posts of the pawty with #winwin4bd so we can keep the memories 😘
If you wish to send your condolences to Winter, you may follow him on Instagram here.
Alternatively, if you feel compelled to help Dr Siew in his cause, you may either sponsor a dog, adopt a dog, or donate here.
Top image courtesy of winterwoofy on Instagram
