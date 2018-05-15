S’pore lady adopts dog from Korean meat farm in 2016, develops wonderful friendship

Dog lovers and activists might be familiar with Siew Tuck Wah, the president of a volunteer-run organisation that is dedicated to the welfare of Singapore’s many street dogs.

In 2016, Siew and Nami Kim – a fellow dog activist from Seoul – worked together to shut down an illegal dog meat farm in Bucheon and in the process, rescued 300 dogs.

Kim, who is a cancer survivor, has given up everything to fight for innocent lives of meat dogs in Korea.

Touched by their efforts, Siew’s Singaporean friend – Jing Xuan – adopted one of these Korean Jindo dogs into her loving home on December 19, 2016.

That dog’s name is Winter:

Initially a traumatised dog who suffered from nervousness, Winter soon thawed as a result of Jing Xuan’s tender love.

This positive exchange was far from one-sided as well.

Jing Xuan too became a much happier and stronger person after Winter entered her life.

Their love can be witnessed on Instagram where Jing Xuan has dedicated an entire account to him:

Recently, Winter was diagnosed with terminal cancer at the tender age of four.

She is also likely to have only one or two more weeks to live:

Ever since news got out, words of encouragement from Winter’s fans and Jing Xuan’s friends have poured through:

If you wish to send your condolences to Winter, you may follow him on Instagram here.

Alternatively, if you feel compelled to help Dr Siew in his cause, you may either sponsor a dog, adopt a dog, or donate here.

Top image courtesy of winterwoofy on Instagram