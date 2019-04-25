Ondeh-ondeh & honey cornflakes-inspired Kit Kat now available in S’pore for S$7.50
Yum.
With Hari Raya just around the corner, many of us will be looking forward to indulging in some traditional goodies.
But for those who want something a bit different, KitKat has quite an impressive range of locally-flavoured chocolates.
As part of their Chocolatory range, they’ve added two more flavors — ondeh-ondeh and honey cornflakes-inspired ones.
The actual flavour for the latter, however, is cornflakes and cranberry.
They are available on RedMart for S$7.50 per box.
According to @snackdetectives on Instagram, the ondeh-ondeh KitKat has the smell and flavour you’d expect from the real thing.
And while the texture was not comparable, the cream was apparently “fantastisch”.
Other flavours
You’ll also be able to find some other KitKat variants from the Chocolatory range, such as nasi lemak, durian delight, and milk tea and rose.
According to the product description on RedMart, these special edition chocolates are handcrafted daily and available exclusively online to RedMart Singapore.
They are also planning on introducing unique flavours every two months.
Might be time to start stocking up before they’re all gone.
