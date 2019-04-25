Ondeh-ondeh flavoured Potong ice cream now available in S’pore

Upsurge
If you grew up in Southeast Asia, you’ve probably tried ondeh-ondeh before.
Fans of this well-known Indonesian dessert will be pleased to know that King’s has recently launched a new ice cream flavour in Singapore – the King’s Potong Signature ondeh-ondeh:
Basically, it’s a coconut and pandan flavoured ice cream with gula melaka flavoured filling and grated coconut:
View this post on Instagram
Nothing beats ice-cream on a hot day! ☀️ Since Ramadan is tomorrow, let's enjoy today with this new treat from @kingspotongmy. Their newest addition to the Potong family is this Onde-Onde one which surprisingly tastes so good! No kidding, the gula melaka in the middle is a win. 🤤 Rugi siapa tak cuba, memang sedap! #kingspotong #potongondeonde
This ice cream flavour has previously been launched in Malaysia to rave reviews:
The new King’s Potong Signature ondeh-ondeh is now available in all leading supermarkets and hypermarkets in Singapore.
A single serve retails at S$1.20 and a multipack of six costs S$6.90:
Delicious.
Top image courtesy of King’s and miracikcit on Instagram
