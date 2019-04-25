Ondeh-ondeh flavoured Potong ice cream now available in S’pore

If you grew up in Southeast Asia, you’ve probably tried ondeh-ondeh before.

Fans of this well-known Indonesian dessert will be pleased to know that King’s has recently launched a new ice cream flavour in Singapore – the King’s Potong Signature ondeh-ondeh:





Basically, it’s a coconut and pandan flavoured ice cream with gula melaka flavoured filling and grated coconut:

This ice cream flavour has previously been launched in Malaysia to rave reviews:

The new King’s Potong Signature ondeh-ondeh is now available in all leading supermarkets and hypermarkets in Singapore.

A single serve retails at S$1.20 and a multipack of six costs S$6.90:

Delicious.

Top image courtesy of King’s and miracikcit on Instagram