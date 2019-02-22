3 super cute & derpy-looking King Penguin chicks hatched at Jurong Bird Park

The Jurong Bird Park has recently welcomed three adorable baby penguins to its small colony in Singapore.

Baby boom

The three king penguin chicks hatched across a span of three weeks, with the first chick’s arrival on February 22, 2019.

Considering that king penguins only lay one egg a year, the birth of three chicks bodes well for the colony.

The trio has been given cute, posh-sounding British names like Percy, Brix and Arlo.

Here’s a picture of Percy at just a few days’ old, snoozing soundly beside his penguin plushie.

Here’s another shot of Percy and Arlo sitting in a small tray.

Arlo, with its mouth wide-opened, looks really hangry.

The chicks were incubated at Jurong Bird Park’s Breeding and Research Centre for several months, before being introduced to the rest of the colony.

Three balls of fluff

King Penguins are the second largest penguin species after the Emperor Penguins.

They can weigh up to 15 kg and reach a height of 90 centimeters.

At birth, the trio weighed only 200g each. But their weight has soared to between 7 and 10kg in just a few months’ time.

Clearly, the three chicks have been showered with much tender loving care from the keepers.

Their brown fluffy down has also grown in, and they are able to stay in the same enclosure as the rest of the adult King penguins.

Here’s two-month-old Percy, being fed by his keepers.

And here’s female chick Brix beside her mother Sora.

Even though they are in the same enclosure, the young chicks are currently separated from the rest of the adult penguins by a corral.

The young chicks have not yet developed the more noticeable adult ‘tuxedo’ plumage of black, white and yellow.

They do not know how to swim, and their feathers aren’t waterproof yet.

As such they are separated from the adults by the corral, just in case any clumsy adults accidentally push the chicks into the water.

17 King Penguins in total

With Arlo, Brix and Percy joining the family, the Jurong Bird Park now hosts 17 king penguins in total.

If you wish to visit the park to take a look at the adorable chicks, you can find them at the indoor Penguin Coast.

You can take a sneak peek of the penguin trio here.

Very cute.

Top photo courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore and David Stanley / Flickr