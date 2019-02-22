fbpx

Back
﻿

3 super cute & derpy-looking King Penguin chicks hatched at Jurong Bird Park

Awww.

Ashley Tan | May 27, 06:49 pm

Events

Upsurge

The Jurong Bird Park has recently welcomed three adorable baby penguins to its small colony in Singapore.

Baby boom

The three king penguin chicks hatched across a span of three weeks, with the first chick’s arrival on February 22, 2019.

Considering that king penguins only lay one egg a year, the birth of three chicks bodes well for the colony.

The trio has been given cute, posh-sounding British names like Percy, Brix and Arlo.

Here’s a picture of Percy at just a few days’ old, snoozing soundly beside his penguin plushie.

Here’s another shot of Percy and Arlo sitting in a small tray.

Arlo, with its mouth wide-opened, looks really hangry.

Photo courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

The chicks were incubated at Jurong Bird Park’s Breeding and Research Centre for several months, before being introduced to the rest of the colony.

Three balls of fluff

King Penguins are the second largest penguin species after the Emperor Penguins.

They can weigh up to 15 kg and reach a height of 90 centimeters.

At birth, the trio weighed only 200g each. But their weight has soared to between 7 and 10kg in just a few months’ time.

Clearly, the three chicks have been showered with much tender loving care from the keepers.

Their brown fluffy down has also grown in, and they are able to stay in the same enclosure as the rest of the adult King penguins.

Two-month-old Percy, the oldest of the trio. Photo courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore
Arlo, the youngest chick. Photo courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Here’s two-month-old Percy, being fed by his keepers.

Photo courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

And here’s female chick Brix beside her mother Sora.

Photo courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Even though they are in the same enclosure, the young chicks are currently separated from the rest of the adult penguins by a corral.

The young chicks have not yet developed the more noticeable adult ‘tuxedo’ plumage of black, white and yellow.

They do not know how to swim, and their feathers aren’t waterproof yet.

As such they are separated from the adults by the corral, just in case any clumsy adults accidentally push the chicks into the water.

17 King Penguins in total

With Arlo, Brix and Percy joining the family, the Jurong Bird Park now hosts 17 king penguins in total.

If you wish to visit the park to take a look at the adorable chicks, you can find them at the indoor Penguin Coast.

You can take a sneak peek of the penguin trio here.

Very cute.

Top photo courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore and David Stanley / Flickr

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can kill the cockroach in your kitchen but will still scream if a big bug lands on her.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

NEA: Litterbug fined S$300 was caught shooting 2 rubber bands onto public road

2 other offenders were fined for leaving their drinking cans outside an MRT station.

May 27, 06:50 pm

S'pore lady adopts dog from Korean meat farm in 2016, develops wonderful friendship

Dogs are the best.

May 27, 06:49 pm

Here are photos of Yusof Ishak on 1963 Mecca pilgrimage that are not just in purple, green, red or blue

Over 50 years old.

May 27, 06:36 pm

Eevee EZ-charm available for S$29.90 at Buzz convenience stores from May 30, 2019

So cute.

May 27, 06:35 pm

18 ERP gantry rates in S'pore to be reduced by either 50% or 100% throughout June 2019

Cheaper to enter the city.

May 27, 06:19 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close