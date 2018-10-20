5 different types of Kinder Bueno ice cream now available in Ireland
In March 2019, Kinder launched a collection of 5 different types of ice cream in Ireland to the joy of Kinder lovers across the country.
Some of these ice cream were already available in other European nations such as Switzerland, Austria, Germany and France.
They include the Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Bar, Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Cone, Kinder Joy Ice Cream, Kinder Ice Cream Stick, and Kinder Ice Cream Sandwich.
Here’s a little more about them:
1. Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Bar
Expect what you’d get in a Kinder Bueno chocolate bar, except this time in ice cream form. The Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Bar consists of hazelnut ice cream encapsulating a core of hazelnut sauce, covered with milk chocolate and topped with hazelnut stripes.
Werbung ° Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Bar Da ist er, der lang erwartete Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Bar🤩 Für 1,80€ erhaltet ihr hier einen Eis Riegel der an das klassische Bueno optisch erinnert👍 Drum herum ist Milchschokolade und im inneren erwartet euch Haselnuss Eis und in mitten vom Eis, noch eine Schicht Milch Haselnuss Creme🤤 In der Kombination geht es in die Richtung Kinder Bueno und ist auch nicht zu viel oder zu wenig. Es war finde ich nur etwas schwer den inneren Milch Haselnuss Creme Kern zu essen, da dieser Relativ hart war zu Rest vom Eis🤔 Insgesamt war er aber lecker und würde ich wieder kaufen und ist von den Kinder Ferrero Eis Sorten mein Favorit💗 Zutaten und Nährwerte seht ihr auf den weiteren Bildern😊 Freut ihr euch auf den Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Bar? Was erwartet ihr? @kindericecream.eiszeit
2. Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Cone
The Kinder Bueno Ice Cream bar consists of hazelnut milk ice cream, a core of milk chocolate sauce and a crunchy cone, topped with a thin layer of hazelnut cream and chocolate bits.
#kinderbuenoicecreamcone from @kinderbueno_official @ingmanjaatelo 90ml | 60g SWIPE for Macros #review -7/10 Crispy #icecreamcone filled with #hazelnuticecream in the middle a #sweet #milkchocolatesauce , on top Sweet #milkchocolate lid with #hazelnutcrumble and #cookiebites Creamy texture on the icecream. – I had high hopes for this one! But they made it waayy too Sweet . The Sauce inside was very Sweet and the milkchocolate lid was even sweeter! The #hazelnut #icecream was nice and the crispy cone. – Purchase again? – No Price? ~ 1,40€ From S-Market – #icecreamreview #foodreview #kinderbueno #kinderbuenoicecream #icecreamtest #uutuusjäätelö2019 #kinderbuenojäätelö #hasselpähkinäjäätelö #maitosuklaakastike #kinderbuenojäätelötuutti #kindertuutti #tuotetesti #tuotetestaaja #tuotetestissä #jäätelötesti #jäätelöarvostelu #foodie #foodblogger #jäätelötuutti
3. Kinder Joy Ice Cream
Probably the most iconic of the series is the Kinder Joy Ice Cream, a yummy milk and chocolate ice cream combination enclosed in an egg-shaped cup.
*unbezahlte Werbung* 💥NEU🇩🇪 Kinder Joy Ice Cream😊 Bisher nur entdeckt an der Avia Tankstelle in Rhön Ost von @jes_sie_ 😊🙏 Wird das Kinder Joy Eis ein Erfolg? Was meint ihr? . . . #kinderjoy #kinderjoyicecream #kinderjoyice #abendessen #eismachtglücklich #eis #icecream #gelato #schokolade #chocolover #chocolate #kinderüberraschung #kindersurprise #üeier #üei #germanfoodnews @germanfoodnews
4. Kinder Ice Cream Stick
Great for kids, the Kinder Ice Cream Stick combines milk ice cream with 40 percent fresh whole milk, half-covered with Kinder milk chocolate.
The new kinder ice cream sticks was a huge hit with our 5 year old son…. he said it tastes just like kinder eggs but cold . . It's a big thumbs up from us ❤ . @mumsnet @kinder_nl #ProductTest #try #producttesting #yummy #icecream #kinder #kindericecreamstick #new #perfectforsummer
5. Kinder Ice Cream Sandwich
Touted as the perfect afternoon treat, the Kinder Ice Cream Sandwich is made of creamy milk ice cream that is sandwiched between two cookies made of five different cereals.
Teste d'une nouvelle glace pour le dessert 😍🍦le @kinderfr Ice Cream Sandwich, une glace au lait entre deux biscuits aux cinq céréales ! Cette glace a été spécialement conçue pour les enfants et préparé avec attention pour créer une recette avec du lait comme principal ingrédient et une portion adaptée, mais je vous avoue qu'à la base, ce n'est pas pour mes loulous que je les ai acheté 🤣 Et verdict ? Gros coup de cœur, la glace est onctueuse, et les biscuits sont vraiment délicieux ! Je ne retrouve pas le goût du Kinder, mais ce n'est pas du tout un soucis 😜 Vous connaissez les gourmands ? #gourmandealafolie #gourmande #gourmandeaddict #gourmandise #teamgourmande #mamangourmande #mamansportive #cheatmeal #vendreditoutestpermis #dessert #glace #icecream #instafood #kinderfamilylive #kindericecream #kinder #kindericecreamsandwich #foodporn #instaicecream #foodphotograpy #biscuit #icecreamporn #icecreamlove #reequilibragealimentaire #reequilibragegourmand #equilibrealimentaire #cremeglacee #glacekinder #milkicecream #nouveaute
Yum. We hope these Kinder variations will be made available in Singapore soon.
For now, here’s an example of how to make your own Kinder ice cream:
Top image courtesy of Kinder
