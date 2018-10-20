5 different types of Kinder Bueno ice cream now available in Ireland

In March 2019, Kinder launched a collection of 5 different types of ice cream in Ireland to the joy of Kinder lovers across the country.

Some of these ice cream were already available in other European nations such as Switzerland, Austria, Germany and France.

They include the Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Bar, Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Cone, Kinder Joy Ice Cream, Kinder Ice Cream Stick, and Kinder Ice Cream Sandwich.

Here’s a little more about them:

1. Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Bar

Expect what you’d get in a Kinder Bueno chocolate bar, except this time in ice cream form. The Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Bar consists of hazelnut ice cream encapsulating a core of hazelnut sauce, covered with milk chocolate and topped with hazelnut stripes.

2. Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Cone

The Kinder Bueno Ice Cream bar consists of hazelnut milk ice cream, a core of milk chocolate sauce and a crunchy cone, topped with a thin layer of hazelnut cream and chocolate bits.

3. Kinder Joy Ice Cream

Probably the most iconic of the series is the Kinder Joy Ice Cream, a yummy milk and chocolate ice cream combination enclosed in an egg-shaped cup.

4. Kinder Ice Cream Stick

Great for kids, the Kinder Ice Cream Stick combines milk ice cream with 40 percent fresh whole milk, half-covered with Kinder milk chocolate.

5. Kinder Ice Cream Sandwich

Touted as the perfect afternoon treat, the Kinder Ice Cream Sandwich is made of creamy milk ice cream that is sandwiched between two cookies made of five different cereals.

Yum. We hope these Kinder variations will be made available in Singapore soon.

For now, here’s an example of how to make your own Kinder ice cream:

Top image courtesy of Kinder