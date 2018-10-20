fbpx

5 different types of Kinder Bueno ice cream now available in Ireland

Kinder Joy is best one.

Melanie Lim | May 17, 03:13 pm

In March 2019, Kinder launched a collection of 5 different types of ice cream in Ireland to the joy of Kinder lovers across the country.

Some of these ice cream were already available in other European nations such as Switzerland, Austria, Germany and France.

They include the Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Bar, Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Cone, Kinder Joy Ice Cream, Kinder Ice Cream Stick, and Kinder Ice Cream Sandwich.

Here’s a little more about them:

1. Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Bar

Image via Kinder

Expect what you’d get in a Kinder Bueno chocolate bar, except this time in ice cream form. The Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Bar consists of hazelnut ice cream encapsulating a core of hazelnut sauce, covered with milk chocolate and topped with hazelnut stripes.

View this post on Instagram

Werbung ° Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Bar Da ist er, der lang erwartete Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Bar🤩 Für 1,80€ erhaltet ihr hier einen Eis Riegel der an das klassische Bueno optisch erinnert👍 Drum herum ist Milchschokolade und im inneren erwartet euch Haselnuss Eis und in mitten vom Eis, noch eine Schicht Milch Haselnuss Creme🤤 In der Kombination geht es in die Richtung Kinder Bueno und ist auch nicht zu viel oder zu wenig. Es war finde ich nur etwas schwer den inneren Milch Haselnuss Creme Kern zu essen, da dieser Relativ hart war zu Rest vom Eis🤔 Insgesamt war er aber lecker und würde ich wieder kaufen und ist von den Kinder Ferrero Eis Sorten mein Favorit💗 Zutaten und Nährwerte seht ihr auf den weiteren Bildern😊 Freut ihr euch auf den Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Bar? Was erwartet ihr? @kindericecream.eiszeit

A post shared by Bob von der Foodschau (@foodschau) on

2. Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Cone

Image via Kinder

The Kinder Bueno Ice Cream bar consists of hazelnut milk ice cream, a core of milk chocolate sauce and a crunchy cone, topped with a thin layer of hazelnut cream and chocolate bits.

View this post on Instagram

#kinderbuenoicecreamcone from @kinderbueno_official @ingmanjaatelo 90ml | 60g SWIPE for Macros #review -7/10 Crispy #icecreamcone filled with #hazelnuticecream in the middle a #sweet #milkchocolatesauce , on top Sweet #milkchocolate lid with #hazelnutcrumble and #cookiebites Creamy texture on the icecream. – I had high hopes for this one! But they made it waayy too Sweet . The Sauce inside was very Sweet and the milkchocolate lid was even sweeter! The #hazelnut #icecream was nice and the crispy cone. – Purchase again? – No Price? ~ 1,40€ From S-Market – #icecreamreview #foodreview #kinderbueno #kinderbuenoicecream #icecreamtest #uutuusjäätelö2019 #kinderbuenojäätelö #hasselpähkinäjäätelö #maitosuklaakastike #kinderbuenojäätelötuutti #kindertuutti #tuotetesti #tuotetestaaja #tuotetestissä #jäätelötesti #jäätelöarvostelu #foodie #foodblogger #jäätelötuutti

A post shared by Foodie, Minni (@foodreviews2) on

3. Kinder Joy Ice Cream

Image via Kinder

Probably the most iconic of the series is the Kinder Joy Ice Cream, a yummy milk and chocolate ice cream combination enclosed in an egg-shaped cup.

4. Kinder Ice Cream Stick

Image via Kinder

Great for kids, the Kinder Ice Cream Stick combines milk ice cream with 40 percent fresh whole milk, half-covered with Kinder milk chocolate.

5. Kinder Ice Cream Sandwich

Image via Kinder

Touted as the perfect afternoon treat, the Kinder Ice Cream Sandwich is made of creamy milk ice cream that is sandwiched between two cookies made of five different cereals.

View this post on Instagram

Teste d'une nouvelle glace pour le dessert 😍🍦le @kinderfr Ice Cream Sandwich, une glace au lait entre deux biscuits aux cinq céréales ! Cette glace a été spécialement conçue pour les enfants et préparé avec attention pour créer une recette avec du lait comme principal ingrédient et une portion adaptée, mais je vous avoue qu'à la base, ce n'est pas pour mes loulous que je les ai acheté 🤣 Et verdict ? Gros coup de cœur, la glace est onctueuse, et les biscuits sont vraiment délicieux ! Je ne retrouve pas le goût du Kinder, mais ce n'est pas du tout un soucis 😜 Vous connaissez les gourmands ? #gourmandealafolie #gourmande #gourmandeaddict #gourmandise #teamgourmande #mamangourmande #mamansportive #cheatmeal #vendreditoutestpermis #dessert #glace #icecream #instafood #kinderfamilylive #kindericecream #kinder #kindericecreamsandwich #foodporn #instaicecream #foodphotograpy #biscuit #icecreamporn #icecreamlove #reequilibragealimentaire #reequilibragegourmand #equilibrealimentaire #cremeglacee #glacekinder #milkicecream #nouveaute

A post shared by 🥑🍕Rééquilibrage Gourmand🍉🍦 (@gourmandealafolie) on

Yum. We hope these Kinder variations will be made available in Singapore soon.

For now, here’s an example of how to make your own Kinder ice cream:

Top image courtesy of Kinder

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

