fbpx

Back
﻿

Extremely helpful foreign workers move stone block to help S’pore lady retrieve dropped keys

She bought them drinks to show her appreciation.

Tanya Ong | May 3, 12:09 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Accidentally dropping your keys in hard-to-reach crevices, such as drains or cracks, can be a real nightmare.

For one Ophelia Lee, this was exactly what happened at Kallang Riverside Park.

Dropped keys on to a beam beneath bridge

In a series of Instagram stories posted to Facebook, Lee shared how she dropped her keys through a crack on a bridge at the park.

Fortunately for Lee, a foreign worker approached her to offer assistance after he saw her squatting on the bridge.

Photo via FB/Ophelia Lee.

It turned out that her keys had dropped onto a beam beneath the bridge.

To help retrieve her keys, the foreign worker called over more people with tools to help move the stone block.

Here are some screenshots from the videos Lee uploaded:

Photo via FB/Ophelia Lee.

 

Photo via FB/Ophelia Lee.

 

Photo via FB/Ophelia Lee.

And these are her videos:

“Be kind”

To express her appreciation, Lee bought the foreign workers drinks.

She added:

“In a world where you can be anything, be kind, don’t be a jerk!”

Sweet.

Here’s her Facebook post:

Top photo via FB/Ophelia Lee.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore Lady in shock & awe at Changi Jewel's convenient "Find my Car" parking system

Neato.

May 3, 11:55 am

Boy in NZ taught himself A-level math at age 11, graduates with university degree at 17

He also does swimming, public speaking, and headed the university's math club.

May 3, 10:56 am

Portrait Mode: A S'pore photographer's poignant diary of the Pearl Bank Apartments over 5 years

Darren Soh visited, photographed and reflected on this iconic specimen of architecture over the past five years.

May 3, 09:10 am

Driver in China fails breathalyser test after eating durian

Durians can get you high too.

May 3, 03:12 am

Big Box in Jurong East becomes ghost town as mall put up for sale

Sad.

May 3, 01:15 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close