KFC Indonesia sells fried chicken skin as snack, costs S$1.30 per pack

Addictive snack.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 11, 10:50 pm

If you are a KFC lover who really loves their fried chicken to bits — especially the crispy skin — here’s a piece of exciting news.

KFC Indonesia launches fried chicken skin snack

KFC has announced that it is selling fried chicken skin in Indonesia on May 11, 2019.

A small pack of fried chicken skin is selling at RP13,636 which is about $1.30.

Within four hours, the announcement has garnered more than 2,800 shares and 1,300 reactions on Facebook.

While 14,000 rupiah for just a mix of flour and chicken skin might sound like a rip-off to some people, most commenters cannot wait to get their hands on this new snack.

Translation of the first comment:

“Will I pay 15,000 for a small bag of chicken skin with KFC flour? OH YES DEFINITELY DONG”

No surprise.

Only available in six outlets in Indonesia

However, this new snack is only available at the following six outlets:

– KFC MT Haryono
– KFC Salemba
– KFC Cideng
– KFC Kemang
– KFC Kalimalang
– KFC Kelapa Gading

As of February 2018, Indonesia has about 600 outlets, with plans to open another 50 — meaning this snack is not sold at majority of its branches.

Hope it comes to Singapore too.

All photos and screenshots from KFC Indonesia/Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

