fbpx

Back
﻿

Photographer makes S’pore look like futuristic metropolis straight out of sci-fi movie

Really out there.

Ashley Tan | May 25, 11:19 pm

Events

Upsurge

You have to admit that Singapore does boast some stunning architecture.

These shots though are something else.

Futuristic space vibes

A photographer based in Singapore named Kevin has been photographing various places and buildings around Singapore.

The photos, which are uploaded to his Instagram @kevouthere, makes Singapore look like some fictional megapolis from a sci-fi movie.

Most of the shots are taken at night, and the bright lights illuminating the buildings and spaces lend a rather space-age feel.

Pictures of Singapore’s tourist destinations feature prominently, like the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) building.

MBS’ trademark ‘spaceship’ on top of the three towers, already looks pretty futuristic even in the day.

But Kevin takes it to another level.

Photo by @kevouthere / IG

Check out the blood-red moon in the photo.

View this post on Instagram

Triplets and the pink moon. 🌕

A post shared by Kevin (@kevouthere) on

This aerial shot of the Gardens by the Bay’s Flower Dome looks like some mysterious greenhouse menagerie.

Photo by @kevouthere / IG

While this one of the Singapore Sports Hub at Kallang really looks like a round UFO.

Photo by @kevouthere / IG

Alien planet??

And then there are the stunning shots of Gardens By The Bay that paints Singapore as a tropical alien planet filled with lush greenery, and some really weird trees.

Photo by @kevouthere / IG
Photo by @kevouthere / IG

View this post on Instagram

Constantly stuck in a fantasy world. 🏝✨

A post shared by Kevin (@kevouthere) on

The photo taken of the bridges inside the Cloud Forest looks like a highly advanced, and slightly menacing spaceship.

The thick mist and lights really contribute to that unearthly feel.

Photo by @kevouthere / IG

Kevin’s photos of Gardens By The Bay can even be reminiscent of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis from DC’s latest movie Aquaman too.

Photo from @AndKrew_ / Twitter

Regular buildings transformed

Regular buildings are usually less flamboyant as compared to tourist destinations like MBS, which are meant to wow visitors to the country.

But Kevin has even managed to transform these buildings to something unexpected.

Take for example, his photo of the lego-like Sky Habitat condominium in Bishan.

Photo by @kevouthere / IG

Or The Interlace at Harbourfront.

Building facades are not the only thing that take on a new perspective through Kevin’s lens, but the interiors as well.

This dark shot of the inside of The Hive NTU looks more gloomy and dystopian.

Photo by @kevouthere / IG

Seriously, your imagination can run wild with these photos.

Very cool.

Top photos by @kevouthere / IG

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can kill the cockroach in your kitchen but will still scream if a big bug lands on her.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Durian stall in Punggol sells Mao Shan Wang durians for S$14/kg, sells around 1,000 kg a day

That's a lot of durians.

May 25, 11:02 pm

Potong Pasir residents pay tribute to beloved roundish community cat after she dies

It can be in a better place now.

May 25, 04:39 pm

Indonesian Grab rider picks up passenger who looks exactly like him, hilarity ensues

What a sweet little video.

May 25, 03:49 pm

Huawei banned by SD cards, WiFi & chip maker associations, Bluetooth might be next

One by one.

May 25, 03:34 pm

1-for-1 Yuzu Honey Jelly Yoghurt Frappuccino from May 27-31, 2019 for Starbucks Rewards members

Sounds refreshing.

May 25, 03:22 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close