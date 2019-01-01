fbpx

Meet Jubjib, the world’s cutest durian harvester

Look at that smiley face!

Zhangxin Zheng | May 28, 02:50 pm

The much anticipated durian season is upon us.

While you get ready for the feasting, harvesters are also busy with collecting the ripe durians.

Enter Jubjib, the cutest durian harvester you’ll probably see.

Cute Golden Retriever at Thai durian farm

Jubjib is a Golden Retriever that has been helping out at a durian farm in Nonthaburi province of Thailand.

Here’s a photo of Jubjib when it was still a young pup in 2014:

Photo from Jubjib’s Facebook.
Photo from Jubjib’s Facebook.
Photo from Jubjib’s Facebook.

Every year during this period, Jubjib will take a photo with the harvest.

As Jubjib gets more seasoned at taking care of the durian farm, it also got itself geared up with a big hat which helped to shield the doggo from the weather.

See how proud it looks with baskets full of durians every year:

Photo from Jubjib’s Facebook.
Photo from Jubjib’s Facebook.
Photo from Jubjib’s Facebook.

Responsible durian caretaker

Jubjib is busy all year round taking care of the durian farm conscientiously.

Here’s a video of Jubjib in the rain earlier this year:

Its owner shared that Jubjib did not want to leave the durians alone as it wanted to make sure they would be okay in the downpour.

Here’s Jubjib enjoying the water spray under a durian tree:

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

A more recent photo of Jubjib at work in May 2019:

Photo from Jubjib’s Facebook.

Good job, Jubjib!

Hope you get to eat some too.

Photo from Jubjib’s Facebook.

Top photo collage from Jubjib’s Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

