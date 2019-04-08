Famous Joo Chiat Prawn Mee with umami soup reopens at Ayer Rajah Food Centre

Fans of prawn noodles will be familiar with Joo Chiat Prawn Mee.

It used to operate at the corner of Crane Road and Carpmael Road. However, the shop closed down and disappeared for a bit before it reopened at Ayer Rajah Food Centre in February 2019.

Very hearty prawn soup

Here’s what you can get at Joo Chiat Prawn Mee:

Prawn / Pork Rib / Pig’s Tail Mee (S$4, S$5, S$6; S$6 if you mix all three) Pork Rib Prawn Mee (S$4, S$5, S$6) Pork Rib Pig’s Tail Mee (S$5, S$6) Pig’s Tail Prawn Mee (S$5, S$6) Prawn / Pork Rib / Pig’s Tail Soup (S$5, S$6)

If you’re a fan of pork rib, you’ll be glad to know that the ones here are tender and fall off the bone easily.

The soup at Joo Chiat Prawn Mee is made by simmering prawns in a secret soup base with fried shallots and fried pork lard.

Family of prawn noodle masters

Joo Chiat Prawn Mee was started by Lee Xiu Chun.

Lee’s father was an immigrant from Xiamen. According to food blogger Leslie Tay, Lee’s father started the famous Beach Road Prawn Mee.

Lee’s relatives also started their own prawn noodle businesses at Blanco Court, Jalan Sultan and Beach Road Prawn Noodles.

Lee learned how to cook prawn noodles from her older brother, and started her own business in 1984 in Joo Chiat. Unfortunately, she had to close the business in 2015 to take care of her husband.

Four years later, Lee re-opened the business and is now operating it with her son-in-law.

Joo Chiat Prawn Mee

Address: Blk 503 West Coast Dr, Ayer Rajah Food Centre #01-35, Singapore 120503 (map)

Operating hours: 7:30am to 3pm daily (closed on Tuesdays)

Top images via Joo Chiat Prawn Mee.