Jollibee opening soon at Punggol Waterway Point

Mandy How | May 20, 10:19 pm

Fans of the rather elusive Jollibee might have to travel quite a bit for some fried chicken, as the fast food chain is only available at five places in Singapore.

But people living in the North-East (or better yet, Punggol) can soon cut down on that travelling time, as an outlet will soon be opening at Waterway Point.

Yay.

Fans of the place often enjoy the combination of spaghetti and fried chicken.

⭐⭐⭐ Chickenjoy 🐥🌞

#jollibee is #happiness 😝

Or even rice.

Chicken rice?? #Jollibee #Foodporn

The new Jollibee outlet takes over BurgerUP, which claims to be the “first fast food burger joint to be born in Singapore”.

Other existing Jollibee outlets can be found at Lucky Plaza, Square 2, Changi City Point, Paya Lebar Square, and Jurong East MRT Station.

We have reached out to Jollibee for more information and will update this article when they reply.

Address:
Waterway Point
83 Punggol Central
West Wing, #B2-06
Singapore 828761

