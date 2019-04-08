Crime rate in Johor Bahru has fallen, says Johor Police

Good news for people living in Johor Bahru, as well as Singaporeans visiting Johor Bahru.

According to Deputy Chief of Johor Police Mohd Kamarudin Mohd Din, the crime index in Johor Bahru has fallen.

Crime has fallen

As reported by Bernama on May 12, the number of cases for the period of January 1 to May 7 stood at 761.

This was lower than the number of cases for the same period in 2018, which stood at 924.

There were 163 fewer cases this year, resulting in a drop of 17.64 per cent.

The improvement was attributed to a special crime-fighting operation called ‘Operasi Khas Pemutihan‘, or Special Operation Cleaning-up.

Said Kamarudin:

“All district police chiefs have also been directed to carry out the operations in areas vulnerable to crimes and social problems.”

He added that the operation was focused on tackling issues such as drug addiction, snatch thefts and homelessness.

The efforts hope to improve conditions on the ground ahead of the Visit Johor Year 2020 campaign.

Top image from Polis Johor’s Facebook page.