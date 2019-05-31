fbpx

Back
﻿

JJ Lin illegally parks Ferrari while waiting for parking spot

"Paparazzi lai liao!"

Guan Zhen Tan | May 31, 11:51 am

Events

Upsurge

JJ Lin, a well-known Mandopop artist, is arguably one of Singapore’s most famous exports in the Mandarin-speaking world.

Parked illegally in Taipei

Even with Lin’s fame and riches, he’s not above the law or the moral expectations of netizens, as this one particular incident in Taipei goes to show.

According to several Taiwanese media outlets via China Press, Lin was meeting up with a friend at an undisclosed cafe in Taipei.

Photo via 搜狐娱乐 on Weibo

However, he had parked his car illegally on a red line, as he did not see an empty parking spot.

In Taiwan, a red line indicates neither a temporary stop, nor parking, is permitted.

Photo via 搜狐娱乐 on Weibo

Still, he went ahead and met up with his friend at the cafe,  keeping a careful watch over his car until a parking lot was freed up.

Apologised

After the incident was exposed online, the singer has since apologised through his manager.

“What he did set a bad example to others, and JJ offers his sincere apologies”, his manager said.

It was wrong indeed, but some found it rather relatable.

Screenshot via Lianhe Zaobao’s Facebook post

“This is a very Singaporean way of doing things. JJ is indeed a Singaporean.”

That being said, whether you have a Ferarri or not, remember to look out for the summon auntie park at the appropriate areas.

Top image adapted via 搜狐娱乐 on Weibo

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen always thought she'd grow up to be happy. Now, she finds solace in things like doodling, Visual Kei bands, strange memes and silly references.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

2nd A&W outlet opening in S'pore at AMK Hub in July 2019

Woohoo.

May 31, 09:31 am

Dead female otter spotted by roadside near Yishun Dam

RIP.

May 31, 12:25 am

Debate between US Fox News & China CGTN anchors on US-China trade war, explained

A rare chance for China's position on trade war to be explained on Fox News.

May 30, 11:19 pm

Najib allegedly "shocked & upset" S$13.8 million transferred to his bank accounts

The person who made the transfer stated that he had no idea at that time that the accounts belonged to Najib.

May 30, 10:39 pm

PUB's incredibly touching Hari Raya video on kinship wins praise from S'poreans

Amazing video.

May 30, 07:31 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close