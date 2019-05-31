JJ Lin illegally parks Ferrari while waiting for parking spot

JJ Lin, a well-known Mandopop artist, is arguably one of Singapore’s most famous exports in the Mandarin-speaking world.

Parked illegally in Taipei

Even with Lin’s fame and riches, he’s not above the law or the moral expectations of netizens, as this one particular incident in Taipei goes to show.

According to several Taiwanese media outlets via China Press, Lin was meeting up with a friend at an undisclosed cafe in Taipei.

However, he had parked his car illegally on a red line, as he did not see an empty parking spot.

In Taiwan, a red line indicates neither a temporary stop, nor parking, is permitted.

Still, he went ahead and met up with his friend at the cafe, keeping a careful watch over his car until a parking lot was freed up.

Apologised

After the incident was exposed online, the singer has since apologised through his manager.

“What he did set a bad example to others, and JJ offers his sincere apologies”, his manager said.

It was wrong indeed, but some found it rather relatable.

“This is a very Singaporean way of doing things. JJ is indeed a Singaporean.”

That being said, whether you have a Ferarri or not, remember to look out for the summon auntie park at the appropriate areas.

Top image adapted via 搜狐娱乐 on Weibo