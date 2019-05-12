fbpx

JJ Lin to hold concert in S’pore on Dec. 21, 2019

Zhangxin Zheng | May 24, 08:18 pm

Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin is currently having a world tour, Sanctuary 2.0, in China right now.

JJ Lin reveals six-pack abs after gaining 50 million followers on Weibo

For those who have been waiting, it is confirmed that Lin will be holding a concert in Singapore at the end of this year.

Dec. 21, 2019

On May 24, 2019, local concert promoter Unusual Entertainment dropped a teaser on their Facebook page.

At the end of the promotional video, it was revealed that the concert will be held in Singapore on Dec. 21, 2019.

Prior to the Singapore concert, another show will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Dec. 7.

No further details have been announced yet.

However, Lin has been actively updating fans on his Sanctuary 2.0 tour through his Instagram.

He just ended his 43rd show of this world tour in Shenyang city of Liaoning province, China.

Top photo collage from JJ Lin’s Instagram

