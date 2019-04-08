JJ Lin, A-do & By2 reunite at mentor Billy Koh’s concert in China

Mandopop fans might feel a sense of nostalgia when they see what JJ Lin posted on Instagram:

Billy Koh’s concert

The alumni of local record label Ocean Butterflies — Lin, A-do and the By2 sisters (still under the label) made a rare appearance together to perform with their mentor Billy Koh at his concert in Nanjing, China, on May 1.

Koh, a Xinyao pioneer in the 1980s, used to play in a band called The Straws during his younger days.

He later co-founded Ocean Butterflies in 1986.

The company managed several successful Singaporean singers, like the above four, as well as Kit Chan.

Koh, in particular, produced many popular songs for his four disciples such as Lin’s Jiang Nan and A Thousand Years Later, as well as A-do’s He Must Have Loved You Very Much.

Besides the four of them, Koh also invited other music partners whom he had worked with previously.

Koh and Lin’s relationship appears to be rather friendly.

When Lin flashed his abs online recently, Koh responded with a cheeky quip on Weibo:

“Bro, I hope we don’t have to do this on stage when we perform on 5.1….I can’t lah”

Rare reunion

After the concert, Lin posted photos taken with the rest backstage with the caption “Family Reunion”.

Despite not being in the same company anymore, it is heartening to see the few of them still being so close-knitted.

While he is not as active in the music industry like the rest of his peers, A-do recently made a comeback in October 2018 with a new album, I Will Not Hide.

He also has a three-year-old boy.

