fbpx

Back
﻿

JJ Lin, A-do & By2 reunite at mentor Billy Koh’s concert in China

Awww.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 3, 05:07 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Mandopop fans might feel a sense of nostalgia when they see what JJ Lin posted on Instagram:

Photo from JJ Lin Instagram.

Billy Koh’s concert

The alumni of local record label Ocean Butterflies — Lin, A-do and the By2 sisters (still under the label) made a rare appearance together to perform with their mentor Billy Koh at his concert in Nanjing, China, on May 1.

Photo from By2 Miko’s Instagram.

Koh, a Xinyao pioneer in the 1980s, used to play in a band called The Straws during his younger days. 

He later co-founded Ocean Butterflies in 1986.

The company managed several successful Singaporean singers, like the above four, as well as Kit Chan.

Koh, in particular, produced many popular songs for his four disciples such as Lin’s Jiang Nan and A Thousand Years Later, as well as A-do’s He Must Have Loved You Very Much.

Besides the four of them, Koh also invited other music partners whom he had worked with previously.

Koh and Lin’s relationship appears to be rather friendly.

When Lin flashed his abs online recently, Koh responded with a cheeky quip on Weibo:

“Bro, I hope we don’t have to do this on stage when we perform on 5.1….I can’t lah”

JJ Lin reveals six-pack abs after gaining 50 million followers on Weibo

Rare reunion

After the concert, Lin posted photos taken with the rest backstage with the caption “Family Reunion”.

Despite not being in the same company anymore, it is heartening to see the few of them still being so close-knitted.

Photo from JJ Lin Instagram.
Photo from JJ Lin Instagram.

While he is not as active in the music industry like the rest of his peers, A-do recently made a comeback in October 2018 with a new album, I Will Not Hide.

He also has a three-year-old boy.

Photo from JJ Lin Instagram.
Photo from JJ Lin Instagram.

Noice.

Top photo form JJ Lin’s Instagram.

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

TVB actress Katherine Ho, 27, divorces millionaire, 67, kisses billionaire, 55, before split announcement

The kiss came a day before the divorce announcement.

May 3, 05:04 pm

S'pore's only bus with 3 doors & 2 staircases looks like this

Looks like the future.

May 3, 04:48 pm

Court makes man split S$1.25m 4D prize with wife as he cannot prove he didn't intend to share money

He deposited the prize money into their joint account.

May 3, 04:25 pm

Over 20 rats struggle to escape trash bin in Pasir Ris after happy meal

Yikes!

May 3, 04:18 pm

Chinese billionaire with S'pore passport reportedly paid S$8.86mil to get daughter into Stanford

He said before in 2015 that he looks down on kids who don't rely on their own abilities.

May 3, 04:01 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close