Jho Low denies involvement in “sexual misconduct” at Burning Sun nightclub in Korea

Singaporeans are no strangers to Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho (Jho Low), who was infamously involved in the 1MDB scandal.

Low is reportedly involved in another scandal, this time with South Korean night club Burning Sun.

Low has reportedly been identified by Straight, a Korean investigative series, as one of the VIP clients who was offered sexual services at the night club.

Burning Sun was the center of a Seungri-related scandal earlier this year.

To understand the Burning Sun scandal, read this.

According to Malaymail, Low reportedly met the chief executive of YG Entertainment Inc, Yang Hyun-Suk, and other high-ranking figures at an “upscale restaurant” in July 2014.

They then made their way to the club where they “were reportedly offered sexual services”.

Yang has since denied a role in mediating the sexual services.

Low, through his spokesperson, has also denied involvement in any sexual misconduct related to the club.

The spokesperson stated that Low was “not involved in the sexual misconduct” alleged in Korean investigative series, Straight.

He was apparently there as a friend of South Korean singer Psy, and had met Yang through Psy.

Top image courtesy of Jho Low’s Facebook and A Korean Club