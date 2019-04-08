fbpx

S’pore Lady in shock & awe at Changi Jewel’s convenient “Find my Car” parking system

Neato.

Melanie Lim | May 3, 11:55 am

The sheer number of shops at Changi Jewel means you can easily spend an hour or two there.

In the midst of all the shopping, maybe you forget less important stuff like where you parked your car.

Maybe you find yourself needing some help jogging your memory.

This lady found that help with Jewel Changi’s Smart Parking Guidance System.

Here’s the video uploaded by Facebook user Desmond Heavyweight Lee.

Here’s the video in case you can’t see it.

First introduced in 2017

This nifty contraption, is known as the “Find my Car” service.

How it works is by using a Video-based Parking Guidance System (VPGS), which uses video analytics to help drivers find where their car is parked.

Here’s what it looks like.

Image from Changi Airport

VPGS was first introduced in Changi Airport carparks back in 2017.

Changi’s VPGS uses video analytics to monitor the entry and exits of all parked vehicles, as well as capture licence plate numbers.

The VPGS is then complemented by the aforementioned”Find my Car” service so that drivers have a way to find their cars if they have forgotten where they parked it.

Just type in your licence plate number into any of Jewel Changi’s digital directories or head over to the information counter, where they will be able to identify the exact location of your vehicle.

Rest assured that your vehicle is in safe hands as the VPGS also provides 24/7 CCTV coverage of all of Jewel Changi’s 2000 parking spaces.

Here’s a nice little explainer on how these types of guidance systems work.

Image from Lee’s Facebook

