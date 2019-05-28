Tickets for Jay Chou S’pore concert in Jan. 2020 on sale from May 28, 2019

Mandopop king Jay Chou is holding a Singapore concert in January 2020.

Singapore is the first stop in Southeast Asia for his All New Jay Chou Concert World Tour.

The concert will be held on the nights of Jan. 10 and 11, 2020, at the National Stadium.

Tickets start selling on May 28, 2019

StarHub users and OCBC cardholders will be able to purchase the tickets in advance.

The presale starts from May 28, 2019 at 10am to May 29, 2019 at 11.59pm.

For StarHub users, you will have to show any of your StarHub subscription or bill on mobile or tablet.

OCBC cardholders will have to enter the first six digits of your OCBC credit or debit card.

The concert tickets are priced at S$368, S$328, S$318, S$308, S$288, S$248, S$208 and S$198.

Find out more here.

Top photo collage from G.H.Y Culture & Media SG Instagram