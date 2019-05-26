Japanese woman likes man so much, she “couldn’t help” but stab him in the tummy

One Japanese woman brought the term “love you to death” to another level.

Stabbed in the stomach

The Tokyo police said that they received a call on May 23 from a woman saying that she had stabbed a male acquaintance.

The woman, later identified as 21-year-old Yuka Takaoka, was subsequently arrested in an apartment Shinjuku, Tokyo.

She had apparently stabbed the man in the stomach using a kitchen knife.

Liked him too much

According to a report by TV Asahi, it is understood that Takaoka had said the following:

“I liked him so much, I couldn’t help it.”

She added that she would have “killed herself after she had killed him”.

Still in critical condition

The Tokyo Reporter, a Japanese English-language news site, noted that the man remained in a critical condition.

It reported that the man had two wounds to his abdomen.

Tokyo Reporter mentioned that the man used the elevator to descend to the first floor, as Takaoka sat beside him and alerted the police.

Top photo screenshots from ANN news.