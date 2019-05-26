fbpx

Back
﻿

Japanese woman likes man so much, she “couldn’t help” but stab him in the tummy

She said she would have killed herself after he died.

Fasiha Nazren |Guan Zhen Tan | May 26, 06:17 pm

Events

Upsurge

One Japanese woman brought the term “love you to death” to another level.

Stabbed in the stomach

The Tokyo police said that they received a call on May 23 from a woman saying that she had stabbed a male acquaintance.

The woman, later identified as 21-year-old Yuka Takaoka, was subsequently arrested in an apartment Shinjuku, Tokyo.

Screenshot from ANN News

She had apparently stabbed the man in the stomach using a kitchen knife.

Liked him too much

According to a report by TV Asahi, it is understood that Takaoka had said the following:

“I liked him so much, I couldn’t help it.”

She added that she would have “killed herself after she had killed him”.

Screenshot from ANN News

Still in critical condition

The Tokyo Reporter, a Japanese English-language news site, noted that the man remained in a critical condition.

It reported that the man had two wounds to his abdomen.

Tokyo Reporter mentioned that the man used the elevator to descend to the first floor, as Takaoka sat beside him and alerted the police.

Top photo screenshots from ANN news.

 

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Boon Lay neighbours decorate corridor for Hari Raya to showcase kampung spirit

They even got traditional oil lamps.

May 26, 04:23 pm

S'porean man found dead in car after driving friend from Johor to KLIA

The journey from Johor to KLIA takes about 3 hours and 15 minutes.

May 26, 03:45 pm

How US fell behind in race to 5G, & why banning Huawei might not help at all

Banning something that is already incredibly popular is harder than it looks.

May 26, 03:10 pm

Night Safari admission tickets for S$25 until 31 May, 2019

Yay, birthday discounts.

May 26, 01:51 pm

Gaming changed my life. For once, I was not judged by my social status, grades or appearance.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

May 26, 12:28 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close