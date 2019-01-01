Japanese summer festival with reasonably-priced food & free film screenings happening at RWS, June 6-9

Have you ever gone to a Japanese restaurant and struggled with deciding what to have because there are just too many options, and you cannot live without knowing you made the very very best decision?

Well, at the upcoming RWS Summer Matsuri Festival, you can have everything.

Happening from June 6-9, 2019 at level B1 of The Forum, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), the festival will have lots of delicious Japanese food and drinks, free film screenings, as well as large-scale cultural performances.

Here are some event highlights.

Delicious food and Donburi Championship

There will be favourites like yakitori, miso ramen, croquette, grilled seafood, and Hokkaido milk ice cream.

The dishes start from S$3 each, with most things priced below S$15.

You can also get your hands on RWS-exclusive snacks, specially imported from Japan for the festival.

Award-winning chefs from Japan will also be at the festival to whip up their famous rice bowls, such as the Oyakodon (Chicken and Egg Bowl), and Echizen Kani Donburi (Crab Rice Donburi).

The chefs are finalists of the Tokyo Furusato Matsuri, and they will be vying for the title of RWS’ #1 Donburi at the first RWS Donburi Championship.

Sake Inn and pop-up bars

Have a taste of premium artisanal sake at the Sake Inn, and learn how to pair them with various Japanese snacks.

Sparkling sake:

Kumamon sake:

If you’re in the mood for some cocktails, there will be a Beam Suntory pop-up bar that will feature drinks like Jim Beam Highball in three flavours, Roku gin and tonic, and Horoyoi.

And if the 24/7 summer heat is getting to you, you can also cool down with a glass of frozen beer at the Kirin bar.

Live performances

One of the large-scale performances is the Akita Kanto, a traditional street lantern show which features performers with pole lanterns that can rise up to 12 metres.

Tokyo Koenji Awa-Odori Dance, the other large-scale performance, is a dance show with 400 years of history. It is one of the most famous dance festivals held in Japan during Obon, a Buddhist festival.

Free film screenings

The films shown at the RWS Summer Matsuri will be favourites from a popular Japanese studio, Shochiku Co.

The titles include Little Forest, and ReLIFE. You can find out more about the shows here. Don’t worry, there aren’t spoilers.

Many things to eat, drink, watch, and do.

Great, now you don’t even need to travel to Japan to experience some authentic Japanese stuff. Yay.

Event details

Date: June 6-9, 2019

Time: 5pm – 11pm

Venue: The Forum, Level B1

Resorts World Sentosa

Admission: Free

Top image courtesy of RWS

—

Find out more about the RWS Summer Matsuri here.

This sponsored article in collaboration with RWS makes the people at Mothership say Oishi, and Sugoi, and Nani toshiba mitsubishi muji hitachi desu ne!!